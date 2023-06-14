Mobile Food Services Market size to grow by USD 15.04 billion from 2023 to 2027, Rising demand for convenience foods to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile food services (MFS) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.84% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 15.04 billion. The rising demand for convenience foods is one of the key factors driving the automotive differential gear market. Rapid urbanization worldwide has increased the disposable incomes of people. Rapid urbanization and increased participation of women in the workforce have led to a higher demand for convenient and easy-to-prepare food products. The increasing preference for international foods and adopting new habits by the urban population. The growing number of nuclear families, changing food preferences, and rapid urbanization, are some factors that are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, in both developed and developing countries the popularity of mobile food service is on the rise. This can be attributed to the working population which prefers convenience food options. Discover some insights on the market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast 2023-2027 before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Food Services Market 2023-2027

Mobile food services market – Customer Landscape

Our report analyzes the life cycle of the global mobile food services market from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. The report illustrates the lifecycle of the global mobile food services market, focusing on the adoption rates of the major countries such as the US, Canada, China, India, Japan, and Germany. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies for 2023-2027. To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycles

Drivers of price sensitivity

To unlock the detailed information on the customer landscape -, request a free sample now!

Mobile food services market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global mobile food services market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer mobile food services in the market are Belgo Holdings LLC, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cocoa Forte Franchising LLC, Courageous Bakery and Cafe, Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., Ms Cheezious, Phat Cart, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, Waffle Bus, World Famous House of Mac, YUM Brands Inc., and Yumbii and others.

The global mobile food services market is at its growing stage. (Writers)

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Vendor Offerings -

Chick fil A Inc.- The company offers mobile food services through its food trucks and serves products such as Chick fil Chicken Sandwich.

The company offers mobile food services through its food trucks and serves products such as Chick fil Chicken Sandwich. Darden Restaurants Inc - The company offers mobile food services and solutions such as mobile food pantries and 26-foot refrigerated box trucks.

The company offers mobile food services and solutions such as mobile food pantries and 26-foot refrigerated box trucks. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - The company offers mobile food services and solutions such as quick reorders of favorite meals, streamlined payment options and the ability to receive, store and redeem Chipotle offers.

The company offers mobile food services and solutions such as quick reorders of favorite meals, streamlined payment options and the ability to receive, store and redeem Chipotle offers. For details on the vendor and its offerings – Request a sample report

Global Mobile Food Services Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on typeType (Food and Beverages), Application (Food truck and Removable container), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the food segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing urbanized population is driving an increased demand for convenience food. This increase in demand is due to the adoption of new habits and changes in preferences for international food. Traditional foods and global foods blended with local flavors are popular foods served by mobile food service vendors to appeal to regional customers. Such factors will boost the demand for food from mobile food services and hence drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the mobile food services market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global mobile food services market.

North America is estimated to contribute 42% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The rising employment rates in fast food outlets reflect the expanding presence of mobile food services in the region. As a result, it indicates the growing demand for mobile services among consumers. As most consumers are working professionals and are living busy lifestyles, the demand for fast foods, which require less preparation time and are easily available, is increasing in the region. The availability of fast foods at lower prices and various discounts offered by the vendors also encourages consumers to purchase fast food frequently. Hence all the above factors are driving the growth of the mobile food services market in the region.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a Sample Report

Global Mobile Food Services Market – Market Dynamics

Key Trends - The marketing initiative is a mobile food services (MFS) market trend that is expected to have a positive impact during the forecast period. Vendors in the mobile food services market are focusing on integrated marketing communication strategies. They are utilizing various channels such as newspapers, magazines, and social media platforms like YouTube and Facebook to promote their products and services. These communication channels play an important role in the marketing strategy of mobile food service outlets. For Instance, LinkedIn is a platform that helps mobile food service providers to have business-to-business conversations, establish and demonstrate expertise, and hire and find appropriate strategic partners and suppliers. Hence, these factors will increase market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges - The fluctuations in food commodity prices will be a major challenge for the mobile food services (MFS) market during the forecast period. The raw materials which are used in food processing such as sugar, vegetables, meat, grains, salt, and dairy products are significant to the market. However, adverse weather conditions can have a negative impact on crop production, thus leading to the reduction of crop prices globally. Fluctuations in the volume and the price of crops have a severe impact on each stage of the supply chain. As a result, vendors increase the prices of mobile food services owing to high manufacturing costs and low-profit margins. To attract consumers, mobile food service providers are pricing their products economically, irrespective of the cost of production, which affects their profit margins. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Driver, Trend & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that states about consequences & sustainability of businesses, find some insights from a free sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Mobile Food Services Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile food services market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile food services market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile food services market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile food services market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The online on-demand food delivery services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.64% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 266.05 billion. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by business segment (order-focused food delivery services and logistics-focused food delivery services), type (restaurant-to-consumer and platform-to-consumer), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increasing partnerships between restaurants and online food delivery aggregators are driving the mobile food services market growth.

The demand for online delivery services market upsurging, the market is forecast to increase by USD 652.45 billion at a CAGR of 19.43% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (individuals and others), product (food and non-food products), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The market's growth is primarily fueled by the increasing popularity and adoption of e-commerce platforms.

Mobile Food Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.84% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 15.04 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.45 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Belgo Holdings LLC, Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Cocoa Forte Franchising LLC, Courageous Bakery and Cafe, Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., Ms Cheezious, Phat Cart, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, Waffle Bus, World Famous House of Mac, YUM Brands Inc., and Yumbii Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market OverviewExhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market DefinitionExhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market Size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market Size and Forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mobile food services market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global mobile food services market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power oPowerers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market Condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 44: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Food truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Food truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Food truck - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Food truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Food truck - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Removable container - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Removable container - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Removable container - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Removable container - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Removable container - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 63: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 77: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 109: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Chick fil A Inc.

Exhibit 111: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.

Exhibit 114: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 117: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Courageous Bakery and Cafe

Exhibit 118: Courageous Bakery and Cafe - Overview



Exhibit 119: Courageous Bakery and Cafe - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Courageous Bakery and Cafe - Key offerings

12.6 Darden Restaurants Inc.

Exhibit 121: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Eat Drink Collective

Exhibit 125: Eat Drink Collective - Overview



Exhibit 126: Eat Drink Collective - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Eat Drink Collective - Key offerings

12.8 Kogi BBQ

Exhibit 128: Kogi BBQ - Overview



Exhibit 129: Kogi BBQ - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Kogi BBQ - Key offerings

12.9 KoJa Kitchen LLC

Exhibit 131: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Overview



Exhibit 132: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Key offerings

12.10 McDonald Corp.

Exhibit 134: McDonald Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: McDonald Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: McDonald Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 137: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: McDonald Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Phat Cart

Exhibit 139: Phat Cart - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 140: Phat Cart - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 141: Phat Cart - Key offerings

12.12 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 142: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 145: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 The Grilled Cheeserie

Exhibit 147: The Grilled Cheeserie - Overview



Exhibit 148: The Grilled Cheeserie - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: The Grilled Cheeserie - Key offerings

12.14 The Subway Group

Exhibit 150: The Subway Group - Overview



Exhibit 151: The Subway Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: The Subway Group - Key offerings

12.15 World Famous House of Mac

Exhibit 153: World Famous House of Mac - Overview



Exhibit 154: World Famous House of Mac - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: World Famous House of Mac - Key offerings

12.16 YUM Brands Inc.

Exhibit 156: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 157: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: YUM Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 159: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.17 Yumbii

Exhibit 161: Yumbii - Overview



Exhibit 162: Yumbii - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Yumbii - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 164: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 165: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 166: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 167: Research methodology



Exhibit 168: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 169: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 170: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio