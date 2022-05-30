Mobile Food Services Market to record 4.58% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Driven by Rising Demand for Convenience Foods | Technavio

The competitive scenario provided in the Mobile Food Services Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our Mobile Food Services Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our mobile food services market report covers the following areas:

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The mobile food services market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on technological advances to compete in the market. Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., OINK and MOO BBQ, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, World Famous House of Mac, and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Chick fil A Inc. - The company offers mobile food services through its subsidiaries Chick-fil-A Supply LLC, and Bay Center Foods LLC.

The company offers mobile food services through its subsidiaries Chick-fil-A Supply LLC, and Bay Center Foods LLC. To know about all major vendor offerings - Download a sample now!

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The rising demand for convenience foods, advantages of mobile food service outlets over brick and mortar restaurants, and innovations in and customization of food menus will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the fluctuations in food commodity prices will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Type

Food



Beverages

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

To know about the market contribution of each segment - Download a sample now!

Mobile Food Services Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile food services market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile food services market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile food services market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile food services market vendors

Related Reports:

The foodservice market share in the US is expected to surge to USD 269.04 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%. Download a sample now!

is expected to surge to USD 269.04 billion by 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.14%. The fast-casual restaurants market share is expected to increase by USD 186.27 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.41%. Download a sample now!

Mobile Food Services Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.94% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 7.24 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Brinker International Inc., Chick fil A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Darden Restaurants Inc., Eat Drink Collective, Kogi BBQ, KoJa Kitchen LLC, Lukes Seafood LLC, McDonald Corp., OINK and MOO BBQ, Restaurant Brands International Inc., The Grilled Cheeserie, The Subway Group, World Famous House of Mac, and YUM Brands Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Food - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Beverages - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Beverages - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Chick fil A Inc.

Exhibit 89: Chick fil A Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Chick fil A Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Chick fil A Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Darden Restaurants Inc.

Exhibit 92: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Darden Restaurants Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Eat Drink Collective

Exhibit 96: Eat Drink Collective - Overview



Exhibit 97: Eat Drink Collective - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Eat Drink Collective - Key offerings

10.6 Kogi BBQ

Exhibit 99: Kogi BBQ - Overview



Exhibit 100: Kogi BBQ - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Kogi BBQ - Key offerings

10.7 KoJa Kitchen LLC

Exhibit 102: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Overview



Exhibit 103: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: KoJa Kitchen LLC - Key offerings

10.8 Lukes Seafood LLC

Exhibit 105: Lukes Seafood LLC - Overview



Exhibit 106: Lukes Seafood LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Lukes Seafood LLC - Key offerings

10.9 OINK and MOO BBQ

Exhibit 108: OINK and MOO BBQ - Overview



Exhibit 109: OINK and MOO BBQ - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: OINK and MOO BBQ - Key offerings

10.10 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Exhibit 111: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Restaurant Brands International Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Subway Group

Exhibit 116: The Subway Group - Overview



Exhibit 117: The Subway Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: The Subway Group - Key offerings

10.12 World Famous House of Mac

Exhibit 119: World Famous House of Mac - Overview



Exhibit 120: World Famous House of Mac - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: World Famous House of Mac - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 122: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 123: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 124: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 125: Research methodology



Exhibit 126: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 127: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 128: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio