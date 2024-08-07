Mobile Fronthaul Market size is set to grow by USD 9.83 billion from 2024-2028, Growth of mobile computing devices boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile fronthaul market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.83 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.79% during the forecast period. Growth of mobile computing devices is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in demand for 5g network technologies. However, interference in cell sites poses a challenge. Key market players include Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., EXFO Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., LS Networks, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Omnitron Systems Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp..

Mobile Fronthaul Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.79% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 9834.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.3 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 29% Key countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and Brazil Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., EXFO Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., LS Networks, MACOM Technology Solutions Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Omnitron Systems Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp.

Telecom companies are implementing 5G services to enhance their network capabilities, with several regions set to adopt this technology in the coming years. The competition to provide superior 5G services is driving network providers to invest in C-RAN solutions. 5G technology offers high bandwidth and low latency, catering to various networking needs and leading to connectivity concerns. Efficient spectrum and network resource usage is crucial to reduce total cost of ownership. The increasing demand for 5G networks is expected to boost the global mobile fronthaul market, as 5G technology utilizes mobile fronthaul to support all wireless communications. Balancing reliability, latency, and throughput demands of advanced applications on 5G networks requires flexible mobile fronthaul configurations. Thus, the growth of the global mobile fronthaul market is anticipated to be driven by the widespread adoption of 5G technology.

The Mobile Fronthaul market is experiencing significant growth as newer technologies like 5G require higher data rates and lower latency. Capital cost and power consumption are key considerations for network operators, leading to the migration from traditional copper interconnection to coax and optical interfaces. Newer equipment like baseband units (BBU) and remote radio units (RRU) are being used to reduce network costs and power costs. Complex networking architectures like Centralized BBU and CRAN (Centralized RAN) are gaining popularity. Older technologies like 2G, 3G, and 4G are being phased out in favor of more advanced features like haptics, gesture recognition, facial recognition, heart rate monitoring, and voice recognition. Ericsson R380 marked the beginning of mobile computing in 2G era, now 5G is revolutionizing the way we communicate. Security is a major concern, with data centers playing a crucial role in ensuring data privacy and protection. Overall, the Mobile Fronthaul market is an exciting space with constant innovation and advancements.

Mobile networks face a significant challenge with interference in cell sites, primarily caused by the poor conductivity of passive devices like cables, connectors, and antennae. This internal interference generates intermodulation signals at the same frequency band as mobile transmitters. Simultaneously, operators are utilizing frequency refarming as a cost-effective method to increase capacity for Long-Term Evolution (LTE) and Universal Mobile Telecommunications Systems (UMTS) without acquiring new spectrum. As mobile technology advances towards LTE, refarming allows for high data rates for mobile devices while maintaining the spectra of older technologies like Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) and Wideband Code Division Multiple Access (WCDMA). However, the sharing of a limited spectrum among multiple technologies results in the reuse of frequencies, leading to internal interference in the Radio Access Network (RAN). Current interference management systems are insufficient to address this issue, making interference in cell sites a significant obstacle for the expansion of the global mobile fronthaul market during the forecast period.

Mobile fronthaul market is experiencing significant growth due to the deployment of advanced technologies like Cloud RAN, 5G networks, and MIMO technologies. However, challenges persist in implementing these solutions, such as fiber-based technology, multiplexing, and virtualization. Power and space constraints at cell sites are also major concerns for mobile operators. Fronthaul architectures require efficient use of network resources, including spectrum and transmission network capacity. Traditional solutions like Passive WDM, Ethernet, and Active WDM, offer advantages in terms of cost and flexibility. However, emerging economies face unique challenges in implementing these solutions due to operational costs and truck rolls. Professional and managed services are essential for ensuring seamless integration of these technologies. Motorola Solutions and Rave Mobile Safety are among the companies providing innovative solutions to address these challenges. Infinera's synchronization and transparent data transport offer benefits for mobile networks, while 50Gbps broadband and 50GPON are essential for meeting increasing network traffic demands. The dynamic nature of mobile networks necessitates flexible solutions, with small cells and macro cells requiring different approaches. An application note from Infinera highlights the advantages of optical networks for mobile fronthaul, including low power consumption and high network capacity. Overall, the mobile fronthaul market requires continued innovation to address these challenges and meet the demands of mobile operators.

End-user 1.1 Telecommunications

1.2 Networking

1.3 Government

1.4 Enterprises Type 2.1 Cloud RAN

2.2 Centralized RAN Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Telecommunications- Mobile fronthaul is a crucial component of wireless communications networks, including 4G and 5G, as well as the Internet of Things (IoT). By utilizing fiber optic connections, fronthaul enables reliable network expansion through low latency connections and high data transmission. This refers to the fiber links that connect the individual Remote Radio Units (RRUs) or Remote Radio Heads (RRHs) and Baseband Units (BBUs). These pieces of equipment enable network operators to introduce new services, reduce capital expenditures (CAPEX), and ensure quality of service (QoS) throughout the network life cycle, from research and development (R&D) to manufacturing, deployment, and service assurance. The mobile fronthaul market is poised for significant growth due to the rapid evolution of wireless standards in response to increasing bandwidth demands and higher data transmission rates. Additionally, the expanding number of mobile and internet users, along with the rising adoption of broadband services and evolving communications standards like LTE and LTE-A in 5G networks, will fuel the growth of the telecommunications industry and the mobile fronthaul market.

The Mobile Fronthaul market refers to the infrastructure that connects baseband processing units (BBUs) at the cell site to the centralized processing units in mobile networks. This architecture, known as CRAN (Centralized Radio Access Network), is gaining popularity due to the increasing demand for mobile computing and advanced features like haptics, gesture recognition, facial recognition, heart rate monitoring, and voice recognition. The market has evolved from 2G and 3G networks to 4G and beyond, requiring more power and space at cell sites to accommodate the growing network resources and spectrum requirements. The transmission network plays a crucial role in the mobile fronthaul, ensuring seamless communication between the radio network and the antenna. Data centers and cloud RAN are also becoming integral to mobile networks, enabling efficient use of network resources and reducing the need for on-site equipment. The dynamic nature of mobile networks necessitates a flexible and scalable mobile fronthaul solution to meet the evolving demands of mobile operators and users.

Mobile fronthaul refers to the transmission of data between the baseband unit (BBU) and the remote radio unit (RSU) or remote radio (RR) in mobile networks. Traditional mobile networks, including 2G, 3G, and 4G, used copper interconnections for fronthaul connections, which had limitations in terms of data rates, reach, and power consumption. With the advent of CRAN (Centralized Radio Access Network) architecture and mobile computing, mobile fronthaul has evolved. CRAN architecture involves centralizing the baseband processing in a data center, reducing the need for power and space at cell sites. This architecture also enables the use of newer technologies like MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output), haptics, gesture recognition, facial recognition, heart rate monitoring, GPS, voice recognition, and various wireless communication standards. Fronthaul networks can be fiber-based or use passive WDM (Wavelength Division Multiplexing) or active WDM for transmission. Ethernet and optical networks are commonly used for fronthaul connections. 5G networks require high-capacity fronthaul connections, with data rates of up to 50Gbps. Flexible fronthaul solutions are essential for the dynamic nature of mobile networks. Small cells and macro cells have different space requirements and network resources, and fronthaul solutions must be able to adapt to these differences. The benefits of mobile fronthaul include reduced operational costs through truck rolls, improved network capacity, and the ability to support newer technologies and applications. Infinera, a leading provider of optical networking solutions, offers transparent data transport and synchronization advantages for mobile fronthaul networks. Other companies, like Motorola Solutions and Rave Mobile Safety, provide professional and managed services for mobile network operators in emerging economies. The cost factors for mobile fronthaul include capital cost, equipment, power consumption, and network cost, which can be mitigated through migration to more efficient technologies and network architectures.

