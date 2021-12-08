Mobile Fronthaul Market Size to Grow by USD 5.44 Billion | Growth of Mobile Computing Devices to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growth of mobile computing devices and growing popularity of social networking applications are some of the key market drivers. The growing functionalities of smartphones have increased the requirement for higher bandwidth such as 4G, as it enables high Internet speed compared with the previous generation technologies such as 3G and 2G. Mobile operators are seeking new architectures that can support them in reducing cost, simplifying networks, and sharing resources to match the dynamic nature of mobile networks, with the rising data capacity in mobile networks. Thus, the growth of mobile computing devices and the need for networks that can support high-bandwidth applications are driving the growth of the global mobile fronthaul market. In addition, growing popularity of social networking applications and rising demand for network connectivity to implement the internet of things are some of the other factors expected to influence the market growth positively during the forecast period.

However, factors such as interference in cell sites will challenge market growth. Interference in cell sites is due to the improper conductivity of the passive devices such as cables, connectors, or antennae. This internal interference can produce intermodulation signals at the same frequency band as mobile transmitters. The frequency refarming supports the increase in the implementation of LTE gradually, but the co-existence of several technologies in a narrow spectrum leads to the reusage of frequencies, which further leads to internal interferences in the RAN. As a result, interference in cell sites has been considered the major challenge for the deployment of mobile fronthaul network infrastructure. Other factors such as complexities in the access network architecture and lack of expertise will also hinder the market growth.

The mobile fronthaul market report is segmented by Type (cloud RAN and centralized RAN) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA). Cloud RAN type held the largest mobile fronthaul market share in 2021 and will continue to retain its dominance in the market throughout the forecast period. In terms of Geography, Europe will be the leading region with 33% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Germany is the key market for mobile fronthaul market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the South American and MEA regions. The increasing focus on smart city initiatives by the government authorities in the region is fueling the deployment of 4G/5G networks. This will facilitate the mobile fronthaul market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned

Broadcom Inc.



Cisco Systems Inc.



EXFO Inc.



Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.



Infinera Corp.



MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.



Nokia Corp.



Omnitron Systems Technology Inc.



Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson



ZTE Corp.

Mobile Fronthaul Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.44 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 18.46 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, Brazil, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., EXFO Inc., Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Nokia Corp., Omnitron Systems Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

