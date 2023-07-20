Mobile Fronthaul Market size to grow by USD 6,492.05 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by rise in the adoption of mobile computing devices - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile fronthaul market size is set to grow by USD 6,492.05 million from 2022 to 2027. The growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 19.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The mobile fronthaul market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., EXFO Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., LS Networks, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Omnitron Systems Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Fronthaul Market

Mobile Fronthaul Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The mobile fronthaul market report covers the following areas:

The mobile fronthaul market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The growth of mobile computing devices will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the interference in cell sites will hamper the market growth.

Mobile Fronthaul Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

DRIVERS

The increase in the adoption of mobile computing devices drives the mobile fronthaul market growth during the forecast period. After the launch of Ericsson R380, the first smartphone in 2000, there has been rapid growth in the global smartphone market. As the upgrade cycles of smartphones are very short, they have developed into devices with phone, computer, and camera capabilities. As a result, there is an increasing requirement for higher bandwidths like 4G due to the growing capabilities of smartphones which enable faster internet speeds in comparison to previous generation technologies like 3G and 2G. Some of the key advanced technologies which are being implemented in these technologies include haptics, gesture recognition, facial recognition, heart rate monitoring, and global positioning system. Hence, the implementation of such technologies is expected to drive the mobile fronthaul market growth during the forecast period.

TRENDS

The launch of mobile fronthaul solutions such as eCPRI and C-RAN by different companies is the primary trend shaping the mobile fronthaul market during the forecast period. There is increasing implementation of 5G services by several telecom companies to enhance their service capabilities. It is estimated that 5G services will be introduced in different regions over the next few years. The 5G technology is mainly designed and developed to offer high bandwidth with low latency in order to have a seamless internet experience for its users. As per the current scenario, several network providers are implementing 5G in order to have a competitive edge in the market, which could inspire them to focus on C-RAN investments in the following years. Therefore, the increasing demand for 5G is expected to fuel the demand for C-RAN network solutions and services, which, in turn, is expected to drive the mobile fronthaul market growth during the forecast period.

CHALLENGES

Interference in cellular networks is a significant challenge that can hinder market growth during the forecast period. One of the main common RAN problems is cellular network interference. The main factor for the interference at cell sites is because of the enhanced conductivity of passive devices such as cables, connectors, and antennas. As a result, this internal interference can lead to intermodulation signals in similar frequency bands as mobile transmitters. One of the main cost-effective approaches to improve Long Term Evolution (LTE) and Universal Mobile Telecommunications System (UMTS) capacity without bidding for a new spectrum is Refarming. As cellular technology scales up to LTE, carriers are utilizing frequency refarming to provide higher data rates to mobile devices while supporting technologies such as Global System for Mobile Communications (GSM) and Broadband Code Division Multiple Access (WCMDA). Hence, such cellular interference can negatively impact the market, which, in turn, will hinder the mobile fronthaul market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a PDF sample

Mobile Fronthaul Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

End-user

Telecommunications



Networking



Government



Enterprises

Type

Cloud RAN



Centralized RAN

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Mobile Fronthaul Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The market share growth by the telecommunications segment is significant during the forecast period. One of the main sources of information in the global mobile fronthaul market is networking. The emergence of mobile fronthaul has led to high-speed connectivity between devices delivering 4G and 5G and wireless connectivity with cloud databases. Due to the rise in data demand, there is a significant increase in network traffic which in turn encouraged the network operations to meet the rising demand. The main benefit of mobile fronthaul is that it facilitates wireless communication networks, including 4G and 5G networks and the Internet of Things (IoT). The key advantages of mobile fronthaul include allowing reliable network connectivity by utilizing fiber optic connections to deliver connectivity with low idle times and high data transfer rates. Hence, such benefits are expected to drive the mobile fronthaul market growth during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others Buy the Report

Mobile Fronthaul Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile fronthaul market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile fronthaul market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile fronthaul market across Europe , North America , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile fronthaul market vendors

Get Instant access to 17000+ market research report

Technavio's Subscription Platform

Related Reports:

The wireless sensor networks (WSN) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.32% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 92.39 billion. This wireless sensor networks market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (building automation, wearable devices, healthcare, automotive and transportation, and others), component (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). One of the key factors driving the wireless sensor networks market growth is the increasing adoption of Industry 4.0.

The industrial IoT gateway market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.8% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 2,288.46 million. This industrial IoT gateway market report extensively covers market segmentation by connectivity (Bluetooth, wifi, ZigBee, and others), end-user (process industries and discrete industries), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Mobile Fronthaul Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 19.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6492.05 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 18.44 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Ciena Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., EXFO Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infinera Corp., LS Networks, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Omnitron Systems Technology Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and ZTE Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mobile fronthaul market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global mobile fronthaul market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Telecommunications - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Telecommunications - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Networking - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Networking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Networking - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Government - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Government - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Enterprises - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Enterprises - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Cloud RAN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Cloud RAN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Cloud RAN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Cloud RAN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Cloud RAN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Centralized RAN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Centralized RAN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Centralized RAN - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Centralized RAN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Centralized RAN - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 119: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Capgemini Service SAS

Exhibit 124: Capgemini Service SAS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Capgemini Service SAS - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Capgemini Service SAS - Key news



Exhibit 127: Capgemini Service SAS - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Capgemini Service SAS - Segment focus

12.5 Ciena Corp.

Exhibit 129: Ciena Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Ciena Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Ciena Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Ciena Corp. - Segment focus

12.6 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 133: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 EXFO Inc.

Exhibit 138: EXFO Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: EXFO Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: EXFO Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 144: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Infinera Corp.

Exhibit 151: Infinera Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Infinera Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Infinera Corp. - Key offerings

12.11 LS Networks

Exhibit 154: LS Networks - Overview



Exhibit 155: LS Networks - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: LS Networks - Key offerings

12.12 MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 157: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 158: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 160: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 163: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Nokia Corp.

Exhibit 165: Nokia Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Nokia Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Nokia Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Nokia Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 Omnitron Systems Technology Inc.

Exhibit 169: Omnitron Systems Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Omnitron Systems Technology Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 171: Omnitron Systems Technology Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Exhibit 172: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Overview



Exhibit 173: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key news



Exhibit 175: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson - Segment focus

12.17 ZTE Corp.

Exhibit 177: ZTE Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 178: ZTE Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: ZTE Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 180: ZTE Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: ZTE Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 182: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 183: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 184: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 185: Research methodology



Exhibit 186: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 187: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 188: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio