Mobile Game Distribution Company, GameMine, Exceeds $65 Million Revenue Run Rate in Q1 of 2019

LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GameMine Inc., a US-based mobile game distribution company, is announcing today it is experiencing explosive growth and has already exceeded a revenue run rate of $65 million in Q1 of 2019. This development comes on the heels of a successful past year in which time the company accelerated its growth with partnerships launched in 2017 and further extended its global footprint, and acts as further proof of the unparalleled efficacy of GameMine's subscription-centric mobile gaming business model.

GameMine's success is due in large part to the continuous internal development of its platform. This full stack solution includes a content management system, a comprehensive user acquisition engine, subscription management software, a custom business intelligence solution, and fraud prevention software. This proprietary suite of tools has been specifically designed for the optimization and management of subscription-based products and also includes modules to dynamically forecast the lifetime value of users based on different audience signals. Through the implementation of these tools, GameMine saves hundreds of hours of manual analysis for marketing optimization, debugging, and the measurement of users' lifetime value.

"Over the past eighteen months, our team has been hyper-focused on building automated and AI-based feature sets into our user acquisition engine and business intelligence tools," says Brian Davi, the CEO of GameMine. "We like to compare the system to Tony Stark's AI assistant, Jarvis, from the Iron Man movies. In these movies, Stark receives a range of real-time analysis, alerts, and insights from Jarvis which maximizes his efficiency while allowing him to accomplish feats no single human otherwise could. Similarly, the GameMine team has developed our own AI assistant to take on the heavier, deeper analysis processes which further boosts our efficiency while ensuring we're able to quickly identify any and all issues affecting our business."

The world of subscription-based gaming is currently experiencing a marked increase in attention, with established technology companies Google, Facebook, Apple, and Snap all announcing the expansion of their respective presences within this segment of the gaming industry. As such, GameMine is uniquely positioned to leverage its already proven business model thereby capitalizing on the growing interest in this burgeoning industry as it pursues aggressive expansion into new markets within Central Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, furthering the company's global footprint and growth revenue throughout 2019 and beyond.

GameMine is an international mobile game distribution company headquartered in Venice Beach, California. With offices in three countries, the GameMine team is comprised of top developers, seasoned gaming experts, and carrier billing industry veterans, all of whom are dedicated to the development of premium mobile gaming products and services.

