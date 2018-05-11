Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Announces International Distribution Deal With Sony Pictures Television

"Partnering with global entertainment giant, Sony, represents another milestone reached towards GameMine's goal to provide the world with the best games available, all add free, and all within a single subscription," says Daniel Starr, the Founder and CEO of GameMine. "We are excited to expand the game's distribution to an even larger worldwide audience. The alliance between Sony and GameMine is sure to achieve tremendous success for years to come."

Based on SPT's hit TV game show "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?," the mobile game is being made available to millions of GameMine subscribers in more than 35 countries around the world. Additionally, as is GameMine's policy for its entire catalog of nearly 1000 mobile games, "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?" is being provided to all subscribers in a fully-unlocked, ad-free manner.

"We are excited to bring 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' to GameMine's large international audience of enthusiastic mobile gamers," says Stephan Zingg, Vice President of Distribution at Sony Pictures Entertainment. "Being able to simultaneously reach this important audience across so many markets at once is a great benefit, and we look forward to exploring even more opportunities with GameMine."

With the addition of SPT's "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire" mobile game, GameMine is adding considerable brand equity to the company's selection of game titles--the library of which includes mobile games featuring well-known entertainment brands including the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Night Racer along with hundreds of other premier mobile games from large and small game development companies around the world.

About GameMine

GameMine Inc. is a US-based mobile game publisher headquartered in Los Angeles, California. GameMine develops, licenses and acquires mobile games, then provides them to consumers in more than 135 countries through a subscription-based mobile game marketplace. Consisting of a global network of talented developers and gaming experts, multiple industry-leading mobile carrier partnerships and a presence on Google Play, GameMine provides a diverse variety of genre-based mobile gaming portals to satisfy a wide range of gaming interests.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 22 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 13 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

GameMine Website: https://www.gamemine.com/

Sony Pictures Television Website: https://www.sonypicturestelevision.com

GameMine Social:

https://www.facebook.com/GameMinesocials

https://twitter.com/gameminesocials

https://www.instagram.com/gameminesocials/?hl=en

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-game-publisher-gamemine-announces-international-distribution-deal-with-sony-pictures-television-300646882.html

SOURCE Gamemine.com

