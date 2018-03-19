Mobile Game Publisher, GameMine, Partners With Childhood Learning App Development Company, Lipa Learning

"As GameMine has solidified its status as a premier international distributor of quality mobile games, it has become clear we are in a perfect position to expand our catalog to include educational games that have a positive impact on early development and assist in creating a foundation for children's academic futures," says Michael Herman, the Chief Operating Officer of GameMine. "Our strong relationships with top international mobile carriers like Vodacom and Orange provide us with global reach and exposure. These mobile carriers' coverage areas include many regions that lack easy access to early education, so we're confident that GameMine's partnership with Lipa will directly benefit the world's developing youth."

The partnership benefits mobile subscribers in all regions where GameMine is available and offers unfettered access to Lipa's library of childhood learning mobile apps, all of which are available in 26 languages and are built for preschool and early grammar school-aged children. Lipa's apps are based on their unique curriculum developed by the company's in-house education team, and tested at the 'Lipa Preschool' - a private Czech-English kindergarten for children between the ages of 18 months and six years–prior to being publically released, ensuring the apps are exactly what kids need and want. App gameplay is formatted in a range of entertaining styles including quizzes, matching, puzzles, paint-by-number, adventure, bedtime stories, and more. All of Lipa's apps teach kids skills for the real world and incorporate varying combinations of the following eight core educational areas:

Academic Competence

Autonomic Capabilities

Environmental Awareness

Social-Emotional Balance

History & Culture

Physical Wellness

Hygiene & Safety

Healthy Lifestyle

"Having our educational apps made available to GameMine's huge mobile subscriber base is valuable in that it significantly and immediately expands the areas around the world where Lipa can help children learn and grow," says Tomas Barta, the CEO of Lipa Learning. "One of our main goals as an organization is to ensure Lipa's educational products are available to people who live in geographic regions where there is limited access to education, and GameMine's huge coverage area includes many of these communities."

The Lipa partnership marks the first education-focused addition to GameMine's app library, and demonstrates both the increasing versatility of offerings being afforded to GameMine subscribers as well as the company's commitment to making socially conscious business decisions based on the best interests of those it serves. For Lipa, the partnership significantly expands the global availability of its learning-based apps. This is the latest step in the company's vision to provide preschool children around the world with an accessible and holistic development program that ensures their future success.

About GameMine

GameMine Inc. is a US-based mobile game publisher headquartered in Los Angeles, California. GameMine develops, licenses and acquires mobile games, then provides them to consumers in more than 135 countries through a subscription-based mobile game marketplace. Consisting of a global network of talented developers and gaming experts, multiple industry-leading mobile carrier partnerships and a presence on Google Play, GameMine provides a diverse variety of genre-based mobile gaming portals to satisfy a wide range of gaming interests.

About Lipa Learning

Founded in 2012, Lipa's educational experts spent five years developing its unique Curriculum for preschool-aged children, in order to give kids around the world access to better education through a digital format. Lipa has its headquarters in Prague, with offices in Shanghai and San Francisco, and they have grown from a small startup to a company of over 90 international employees. They have garnered over 1.5 million downloads thus far without any marketing, and are busy preparing the important launch of their family app, Lipa Adventure, this year.

GameMine Website: https://www.gamemine.com/

Lipa Website: https://www.lipalearning.com/en/

Lipa Press Kit: http://press.lipalearning.com/en/press-kits/

GameMine Social:

https://www.facebook.com/GameMinesocials

https://twitter.com/gameminesocials

https://www.instagram.com/gameminesocials/?hl=en

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-game-publisher-gamemine-partners-with-childhood-learning-app-development-company-lipa-learning-300616271.html

SOURCE GameMine

Related Links

http://www.gamemine.com

