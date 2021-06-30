Mobile Games Leader Tripledot Studios Bolsters Leadership Team With Key Hires

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tripledot Studios , a leading mobile games company, today announced it has expanded its executive team with two new leadership hires. Ido Naim joins as VP of Liveops and Zohar Rozenberg as Head of Operations. Together, they will be responsible for accelerating go-to-market plans and driving the next generation of number one titles for the company.

"Hiring top talent has always been core to Tripledot's success—and Ido and Zohar are the perfect example," said Lior Shiff, CEO, Tripledot Studios. "Ido's expertise building rich player experiences through data, and Zohar's pedigree in deep tech and building winning businesses, are precisely what we need during this momentous time in our company and market. Their contributions will be key for us as we continue to build our roster of games and execute on our vision of becoming the leading data-driven mobile games business."

Naim joins Tripledot from Voodoo where he served as Vice President, GameOps, and optimized the company's Hyper Casual gaming portfolio's performance. Naim also founded the company's analytics team to support Voodoo's data-driven decision making process. Previously, he was Director of Monetization and User Retention at Playtika. In this role, Naim helped to create "Vegas Downtown Slots," a new in-house Classic Slots game and studio—which evolved into a unique Word and Slots combo game titled "Vegas Words" and created a new sub-genre. Under his direction, the World Series of Poker became the highest-grossing poker title in the world.

"I look for companies with a clear vision and purpose that bring together top talent from diverse backgrounds—and I found it at Tripledot," said Naim. "The fact that in under three years, Lior, Akin and Eyal have built a $150 million business and developed a roster of top-grossing games, is nothing short of impressive. I look forward to leveraging my experience in marketing, monetization and data analytics to help drive the company's next phase of explosive growth."

Rozenberg joins Tripledot from Elron—a leading early-stage investor in medical devices, cyber security and enterprise software start-ups—where he served as Chief Strategy Officer and led the company's cybersecurity investments. Zohar also serves as board member and works closely with the portfolio companies of Elron and RDC, Elron's joint venture with Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. Previously, Rozenberg headed the Israel Defense Forces' Cyber Division in the Intelligence Corps' prestigious 8200 Unit. He retired as Colonel after 20 years of service. During his tenure at 8200, Rozenberg led high-risk, high-innovation organizations and projects. He was also involved with the founding of Israel's National Cyber Bureau in addition to formulating Israel's national cyber strategy. Among other achievements, Rozenberg was responsible for developing nationwide cyber educational programs, and working with the Israeli Ministry of Education and various philanthropy organizations, to position Israel as a global leader in cyber technology. He is a recipient of the Israel Defense Award.

"I've invested in and supported several multi-billion dollar companies, and I know a winner when I see one," said Rozenberg. "Tripledot has been able to achieve what few have: they've scaled rapidly to tens of millions of users while delivering a consistent and outstanding player experience— and that's no easy feat. This is a rocketship and I look forward to playing a role in its next growth chapter"

Naim and Rozenberg join a leadership team at Tripledot that includes former executives from Facebook, King, Peak Games and Product Madness. With offices in global gaming hubs London and Minsk, Tripledot has attracted the very best talent in the industry. Earlier this year, the company secured $78 million in a Series A funding round led by three leading global investors: Eldridge, Access Industries and Lightspeed Venture Partners. This latest funding round brings the company's valuation to close to $500 million only three years after launch.

About Tripledot Studios

Tripledot Studios was founded in 2017 by a group of friends and industry veterans from King, Peak Games, Facebook and Product Madness (which was founded by Lior Shiff, and is now one of the largest social casino companies in the world). With more than 90 employees across its two locations in London & Minsk, Tripledot Studios creates fun, long-lasting, and chart-topping mobile games that everyday gamers can enjoy. To learn more about Tripledot, please visit www.tripledot.com .

SOURCE Tripledot Studios