Mobile Games Market is expected to grow significantly by 2027|CAGR: 15.8%| UnivDatos Market Insights

NOIDA, India, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive overview of the Mobile Games Market is recently added by UnivDatos Market Insights to its humongous database. The report has been aggregated by collecting informative data from various dynamics such as market drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This innovative report makes use of several analyses to get a closer outlook on the Mobile Games Market in the Global context. This report offers a detailed analysis of the latest industry developments and trending factors that are influencing market growth. Furthermore, this statistical market research repository examines and estimates the Mobile Games Market at the regional & country levels. Mobile Games Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~15.8% between 2021-2027.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17736

Market Overview

The growing smartphone penetration and technology advancement with the increasing adoption of trending technologies for developing games are major factors in developing the mobile gaming industry. In-game purchase, i.e., the option to purchase additional privileges within the games, is a significant revenue-generating channel for the mobile gaming industry. The flexibility for in-game payment methods is also facilitating the growth of mobile gaming revenues worldwide. Smartphone hardware capabilities have rapidly increased during the last couple of years. According to Unity Technologies, the better mobile chipsets provide greater performance with less battery drain, powering higher screen resolutions on display sizes that now average 6 inches.

COVID-19 Impact

The mobile gaming industry saw a dramatic rise during the pandemic-enforced lockdown worldwide. The onset of COVID-19 boosted the public interest in online gaming due to the lockdown mandates worldwide, allowing people more free time to involve in gaming and leisure activities. Besides, social distancing mandates increased the internet user base. Mobile gaming technology is being used to improve engagement, while Cloud computing is going to be one big aspect of it.

5G cloud gaming has emerged as the next big trend in the market. Resultantly, telecom operators across the globe are gearing up to conduct 5G trials, and gaming companies are looking to boost their product line depending on 5G-based applications. Increased uses of various cloud gaming services would allow the mobile gaming market to witness a constant uptick over the next few years. Additionally, increased investments by industry players to foster R&D activities would offer significant market opportunities.

For instance: According to a survey, the onset of the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown boosted mobile gaming in India, with 45% of Indians starting to play games on their smartphones during this period. This also resulted in a spike in the amount of time spend on mobile gaming and the number of apps they experimented with. Among the committed gamers, 40 per cent spent more time on gaming apps, while 38 per cent of them increased the variety of the games they played.

Ask for Price & Discounts @ https://univdatos.com/get-a-free-sample-form-php/?product_id=17736

Mobile Games Market report is studied thoroughly with several aspects that would help stakeholders in making their decisions more curated.

By Platform, the market is primarily bifurcated into:

Android

iOS

Others

By Platform, Mobile Games Market is classified into Android, iOS and others. The Android segment accounted for the larger market share in 2020 and is projected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

By Devices, the market is primarily studied into:

Smartphones

Tablets

Others

Based on Devices, the Mobile Games market is segmented into Smartphones, Tablets, and Others. The Smartphones segment accounted for the larger market share in 2020 and is projected to witness a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

By Age Group, the market is primarily studied into:

Less than 24

25-44

Above than 45

Amongst Age Group, the Mobile Games Market is segmented into less than 24, 25-44 and above than 45 age group. In this segment, less than 24 is projected to register the highest growth rate in the Mobile Games market. The high growth rate of this segment can be attributed to rapid adoption of advanced technology by Less than 24 age group.

Mobile Games Market Region Segmentation Includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of World

Based on the estimation, Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2020. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period.

Ask for Report Customization @ https://univdatos.com/report/mobile-games-market/

The major players targeting the market includes:

Activision Blizzard

Tencent

Sony

Microsoft

Nintendo

Apple

Electronic Arts

Google

Niantic

Bandai Namco

Competitive Landscape

The degree of competition among prominent companies has been elaborated by analyzing several leading key players operating in the Global context. The specialist team of research analysts sheds light on various traits such as Global market competition, market share, most recent industry advancements, innovative product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions by leading companies in the Mobile Games Market. The major players have been analyzed using different research methodologies for getting insight views on market competition.

Key questions resolved through this analytical market research report include:

What are the latest trends, new patterns, and advancements in the Mobile Games market?

Which factors are influencing the Mobile Games market over the forecast period?

What are the global challenges, threats, and risks in the Mobile Games market?

Which factors are propelling and restraining the Mobile Games market?

What are the demanding global regions of the Mobile Games market?

What will be the market size in the upcoming years?

What are the crucial market acquisition strategies and policies applied by the companies?

We understand the requirement of different businesses, regions, and countries, we offer customized reports as per your requirements of business nature. Please let us know If you have any custom needs.

For more informative information, please visit us @ https://univdatos.com/report/mobile-games-market/

Browse Other Related Research Reports from UnivDatos Market Insights

Ultra High Temperature Milk Market: https://univdatos.com/report/ultra-high-temperature-milk-market/

Nut Products Market: https://univdatos.com/report/nut-products-market/

Plant-Based Protein Market: https://univdatos.com/report/plant-based-protein-market/

Dairy Products Packaging Market: https://univdatos.com/report/dairy-products-packaging-market/

Protein Hydrolysate Market: https://univdatos.com/report/protein-hydrolysate-market/

About UnivDatos Market Insights

UnivDatos Market Insights (UMI) is a passionate market research firm and a subsidiary of Universal Data Solutions. We believe in delivering insights through Market Intelligence Reports, Customized Business Research, and Primary Research. Our research studies are spread across topics across the world, we cover markets in over 100 countries using smart research techniques and agile methodologies. We offer in-depth studies, detailed analysis, and customized reports that help shape winning business strategies for our clients.

Contact

UnivDatos Market Insights

Ankita Gupta

Director Operations

Ph: +91-7838604911

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://univdatos.com/

SOURCE UnivDatos Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.