DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Gaming Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global mobile gaming market.

The global mobile gaming market is expected to grow from $101.21 billion in 2021 to $116.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.04%. The mobile gaming market is expected to grow to $209.12 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.77%.



Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the mobile gaming market are Activision Blizzard Inc, CyberAgent Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, GungHo Online Entertainment Inc, Microsoft Corp, NetEase Inc, Niantic Inc, Tencent Holdings Ltd, The Walt Disney Co, Ubisoft Entertainment, Nintendo, MocoSpace, Nexon, Gamevil and DeNA Co Ltd.



The mobile gaming market consists of sales of mobile games services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are games designed and played on mobile devices such as smartphones, feature phones, pocket PCs, personal digital assistants (PDA), tablets and others. Mobile games range from simple ones to complex games involving 3Ds, AR (augmented reality), and others.



The main types of devices used for mobile gaming includes smartphone, smartwatch, PDA, tablet and others. The smartphone mobile games are designed for a portable device that combines the features of a computer and a phone into one device. Smartphones are preferred more for gaming due to their features and processing capabilities.

These mobile gaming can played in operating system such as android, iOS, windows and others and could be of genres such as action and adventure, arcade, roleplaying, sports and others. Mobile gaming could be provided for free or have premium subscription.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the mobile gaming market in 2021. The regions covered in the mobile gaming market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The mobile gaming market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides mobile gaming market statistics, including mobile gaming industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a mobile gaming market share, detailed mobile gaming market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the mobile gaming industry. This mobile gaming market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



The growing smartphone penetration is expected to drive the growth of the mobile gaming market. Smartphone usage is growing due to various reasons such as growing internet penetration, increasing use of social media, the convenience of communication, affordability of phones with improved features, social status, rising income, dependency on phones, and others. The increasing penetration of smartphones will create a significant demand for mobile gaming as it is extensively used for playing games and spending leisure time.

For instance, according to the survey of smartphone ownership commissioned by a nonpartisan American think tank, the Pew Research Center, the share of Americans that own a smartphone increased from 81% in February 2019 to 85% in February 2021, which was just 35% a decade ago (in 2011). This indicates that the smartphone penetration is growing, thus, will drive the growth of the mobile gaming market.



Technology advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the mobile gaming market. The market is witnessing the integration of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies in mobile gaming for really immersive gaming experiences. VR is a computer-generated environment with scenes and objects that appear to be real, whereas, AR combines virtual information with the real world. VR allows gamers to escape reality by immersing themselves in a different gaming environment or reality through VR eyewear.

AR does not transport from a current location to a different one, instead, amplifies or modifies some aspects of current surroundings in a game. Key players are focusing on offering technologically advanced mobile gaming to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in April 2022, Meta (formerly Facebook), the American technology company conducted the Meta Quest Gaming presentation for 2022 and unveiled a virtual reality (VR) version of Ghostbusters. Ghostbusters VR will let gamers hunt, blast, and capture ghosts in the Ghostbusters universe, with single and multiplayer game modes available.



In April 2021, Electronic Arts (EA), a US-based video game company that publishes games for console, PC, and mobile acquired Glu Mobile for $2.4 billion. The acquisition accelerates EA's mobile portfolio expansion and fuels new mobile experiences. Glu Mobile is a US-based company developing and publishing freemium games for smartphone and tablet devices.



The countries covered in the mobile gaming market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2022 - 2026 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $116.43 billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2026 $209.12 billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.8 % Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Mobile Gaming Market Characteristics



3. Mobile Gaming Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Mobile Gaming



5. Mobile Gaming Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Mobile Gaming Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Mobile Gaming Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Mobile Gaming Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Mobile Gaming Market, Segmentation By Device Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Smartphone

Smartwatch

PDA

Tablet

Others

6.2. Global Mobile Gaming Market, Segmentation By Operating System, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Android

iOS

Windows

Others

6.3. Global Mobile Gaming Market, Segmentation By Genre, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Action And Adventure

Arcade

Roleplaying

Sports

Others

6.4. Global Mobile Gaming Market, Segmentation By Subscription, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

Free

Premium

7. Mobile Gaming Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Mobile Gaming Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Mobile Gaming Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8i9j0g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets