Mobile Gaming Market size to grow by USD 59.62 billion from 2022 to 2027; the popularity of multiplayer mobile games to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile gaming market size is forecast to increase by USD 59.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.96%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the popularity of multiplayer mobile games, the rising adoption of AR games, and the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report
Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Behold Studios, Larva Game Studios, Modern Times Group MTG AB, Netmarble Corp., NEXON Co Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., and Ubisoft Entertainment SA
Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –
- The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.
- It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.
- The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.
Mobile Gaming Market - Segmentation
This mobile gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (online and offline), type (casual gaming and professional gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
- The market share growth by the online segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes mobile games that are primarily played online. The growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of mobile devices and the increasing penetration of the internet across the world. Such factors have encouraged several game service providers to develop online games for mobile devices. For instance, Candy Crush Saga and Pokemon GO are the two popular mobile games that comprise in-app purchases for players to level up and obtain high scores. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of online platforms, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.
Mobile Gaming Market - Market Dynamics
Key Drivers
- One of the key drivers contributing to the market growth is the popularity of multiplayer mobile games.
- Massively multiplayer online game (MMO) developers constantly develop new genres to break away from the traditional ways of gaming.
- Pokemon GO is an MMO AR game that was developed by Niantic Inc. (Niantic). In the game, players have to travel physically to find and collect Pokemon species an example.
- Features such as high-resolution and large-sized displays as well as bezel-less screens are included in smartphones to enhance the gaming experience of users.
- Thus, game developers have developed games based on the display size and other features of smartphones, which, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Trends
- An emerging trend in the mobile gaming market is the growth of free-to-play mobile games.
- Free-to-play mobile games are a part of the freemium model. They provide an opportunity for gaming service providers to promote their games and convert free users into premium paid users.
- Furthermore, freemium is the most popular and productive business model in the current era of digital services.
- Moreover, users who are interested in playing such games will be willing to pay for the upgrades, which will help game service providers to increase their revenues.
- Hence, such trends drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
Challenges
- The growth of alternative gaming platforms is a major challenge impeding market growth.
- Gaming consoles are computer devices connected to a display device for video signals or visual /image outputs to play games.
- Moreover, the consoles have evolved from cartridge-based consoles to consoles with an in-built storage capacity.
- For instance, in February 2021, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its plan to acquire "Halo" and "Destiny" videogame creator Bungie Inc.
- Hence, the launch of various high-end gaming consoles has an adverse impact on the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
What are the key data covered in this Mobile Gaming Market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile gaming market between 2023 and 2027
- Precise estimation of the size of the mobile gaming market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the mobile gaming market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile gaming market vendors
|
Mobile Gaming Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.96%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 59.62 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)
|
8.81
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 54%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Behold Studios, Larva Game Studios, Modern Times Group MTG AB, Netmarble Corp., NEXON Co Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., and Ubisoft Entertainment SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Platform
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 10: Parent market
- Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 13: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2022
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027
- Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
4 Historic Market Size
- 4.1 Global mobile gaming market 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global mobile gaming market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.2 Platform Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Platform Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
- 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
- Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)
5 Five Forces Analysis
- 5.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027
- 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027
- 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027
- 5.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027
6 Market Segmentation by Platform
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Platform - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Platform
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Platform
- 6.3 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.4 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Platform
- Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market opportunity by Platform ($ billion)
7 Market Segmentation by Type
- 7.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Comparison by Type
- 7.3 Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Casual gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Casual gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.4 Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Professional gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Professional gaming - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 7.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 56: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)
8 Customer Landscape
- 8.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 58: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
9 Geographic Landscape
- 9.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 59: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 60: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 61: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 62: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 63: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 65: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 66: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 67: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 71: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 75: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 79: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 83: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 89: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 90: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 91: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 92: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 93: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 94: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 95: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 96: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 97: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 98: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
- Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)
- 9.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 103: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
- Exhibit 104: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 10.1 Market drivers
- 10.2 Market challenges
- 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 105: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027
- 10.4 Market trends
11 Vendor Landscape
- 11.1 Overview
- 11.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 106: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 11.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 107: Overview on factors of disruption
- 11.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 108: Impact of key risks on business
12 Vendor Analysis
- 12.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 109: Vendors covered
- 12.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 110: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 12.3 Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Exhibit 111: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 112: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 113: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 114: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 115: Activision Blizzard Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.4 Behold Studios
- Exhibit 116: Behold Studios - Overview
- Exhibit 117: Behold Studios - Product / Service
- Exhibit 118: Behold Studios - Key offerings
- 12.5 CyberAgent Inc.
- Exhibit 119: CyberAgent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 120: CyberAgent Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 121: CyberAgent Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 122: CyberAgent Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.6 DeNA Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 123: DeNA Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 124: DeNA Co. Ltd. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 125: DeNA Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 12.7 Electronic Arts Inc.
- Exhibit 126: Electronic Arts Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Electronic Arts Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 128: Electronic Arts Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.8 Epic Games Inc.
- Exhibit 129: Epic Games Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 130: Epic Games Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 131: Epic Games Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.9 GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
- Exhibit 132: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 133: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 134: GungHo Online Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.10 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 135: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 136: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 137: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 138: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 139: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 12.11 Modern Times Group MTG AB
- Exhibit 140: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Overview
- Exhibit 141: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 142: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 143: Modern Times Group MTG AB - Segment focus
- 12.12 NetEase Inc.
- Exhibit 144: NetEase Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 145: NetEase Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 146: NetEase Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 147: NetEase Inc. - Segment focus
- 12.13 Niantic Inc.
- Exhibit 148: Niantic Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 149: Niantic Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 150: Niantic Inc. - Key offerings
- 12.14 Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Exhibit 151: Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 152: Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 153: Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 154: Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.
- Exhibit 155: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 156: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 157: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 158: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus
- 12.16 The Walt Disney Co.
- Exhibit 159: The Walt Disney Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 160: The Walt Disney Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 161: The Walt Disney Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 162: The Walt Disney Co. - Segment focus
- 12.17 Ubisoft Entertainment SA
- Exhibit 163: Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Overview
- Exhibit 164: Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 165: Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Key news
- Exhibit 166: Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 167: Ubisoft Entertainment SA - Segment focus
13 Appendix
- 13.1 Scope of the report
- 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 168: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 169: Exclusions checklist
- 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 170: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 13.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 171: Research methodology
- Exhibit 172: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 173: Information sources
- 13.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 174: List of abbreviations
