Mobile Gaming Market size to grow by USD 59.62 billion from 2022 to 2027; the popularity of multiplayer mobile games to be a major driver - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile gaming market size is forecast to increase by USD 59.62 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 9.96%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the popularity of multiplayer mobile games, the rising adoption of AR games, and the increasing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Gaming Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Behold Studios, Larva Game Studios, Modern Times Group MTG AB, Netmarble Corp., NEXON Co Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., and Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Mobile Gaming Market - Segmentation

This mobile gaming market report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (online and offline), type (casual gaming and professional gaming), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the online segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes mobile games that are primarily played online. The growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of mobile devices and the increasing penetration of the internet across the world. Such factors have encouraged several game service providers to develop online games for mobile devices. For instance, Candy Crush Saga and Pokemon GO are the two popular mobile games that comprise in-app purchases for players to level up and obtain high scores. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of online platforms, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Mobile Gaming Market - Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers contributing to the market growth is the popularity of multiplayer mobile games.

Massively multiplayer online game (MMO) developers constantly develop new genres to break away from the traditional ways of gaming.

Pokemon GO is an MMO AR game that was developed by Niantic Inc. (Niantic). In the game, players have to travel physically to find and collect Pokemon species an example.

Features such as high-resolution and large-sized displays as well as bezel-less screens are included in smartphones to enhance the gaming experience of users.

Thus, game developers have developed games based on the display size and other features of smartphones, which, in turn, will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Trends

An emerging trend in the mobile gaming market is the growth of free-to-play mobile games.

Free-to-play mobile games are a part of the freemium model. They provide an opportunity for gaming service providers to promote their games and convert free users into premium paid users.

Furthermore, freemium is the most popular and productive business model in the current era of digital services.

Moreover, users who are interested in playing such games will be willing to pay for the upgrades, which will help game service providers to increase their revenues.

Hence, such trends drive the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Challenges

The growth of alternative gaming platforms is a major challenge impeding market growth.

Gaming consoles are computer devices connected to a display device for video signals or visual /image outputs to play games.

Moreover, the consoles have evolved from cartridge-based consoles to consoles with an in-built storage capacity.

For instance, in February 2021 , Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its plan to acquire "Halo" and "Destiny" videogame creator Bungie Inc.

, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced its plan to acquire "Halo" and "Destiny" videogame creator Bungie Inc. Hence, the launch of various high-end gaming consoles has an adverse impact on the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Mobile Gaming Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile gaming market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile gaming market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile gaming market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile gaming market vendors

Mobile Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.96% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 59.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.81 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Activision Blizzard Inc., CyberAgent Inc., DeNA Co. Ltd., Electronic Arts Inc., Epic Games Inc., GungHo Online Entertainment Inc., Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Niantic Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., The Walt Disney Co., Behold Studios, Larva Game Studios, Modern Times Group MTG AB, Netmarble Corp., NEXON Co Ltd., Sega Sammy Holdings Inc., and Ubisoft Entertainment SA Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

