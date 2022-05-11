Mobile Gaming Platform VersusGame Partners with BuzzFeed

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The popular mobile gaming platform VersusGame formally announces its partnership with BuzzFeed. Since its launch in 2019, VersusGame has been rapidly growing and has stood at the top of the prediction marketplace, enabling its users to make predictions about culture directly through the VersusGame app, its mobile website, Snapchat and Instagram.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is a premier digital media company for the most diverse, most online, and most socially engaged generation the world has ever seen. The brand boasts over 780 million hours of content consumed in 2021 alone, cementing it as the #1 in time spent among Gen Z and Millennials.

VersusGame is a social prediction platform that has captivated an ever-growing market of users who want to lean in and play knowledge and skill-based games against their friends, celebrities, and anyone. The platform has become an international sensation in entertainment and pop culture, attracting advertising from brands such as Mountain Dew, Samsung, and GoPuff. VersusGame is the number one prediction app in the world allowing users to capitalize on their knowledge of mainstream culture. People can play for fun and for free and can win cash and other prizes.

BuzzFeed joins a growing list of publishers such as Billboard and celebrities such as multi-platinum recording artist Jason Derulo, who have created prediction games on VersusGame to engage with their audience. Under its partnership with VersusGame, building on the success of BuzzFeed's highly engaged native Quiz and Poll content, BuzzFeed will publish questions that will cover topics across Pop Culture and Entertainment. "We're always excited to explore new ways to engage with our audience and inspire connection, and VersusGame is doing that in an innovative way," said Jess Probus, SVP of BuzzFeed Editorial. "We're excited to offer our audience a new outlet to obsess over what's happening in Pop Culture."

"Both platforms are a match made in heaven. With BuzzFeed's cross-platform distribution strategies in full swing, VersusGame hopes to elevate both platforms a step above the industry, serving as a natural extension to the brand and offering something truly unique in the market today." states VersusGame founder and CEO John Vitti.

Creating a prediction game in VersusGame takes less than 60 seconds. The BuzzFeed editorial team will post games to its page , where users can play against their friends or other players on the platform. https://www.buzzfeed.com/buzzfeedstaff/buzzfeed-versusgame-questions "

With a long pipeline of partners readying to launch, VersusGame is investing significant product development resources into enabling media companies, publishers, gaming brands, and podcasters to deepen their engagement with users and creators, generate invaluable consumer insights, and expand the pie of interactive revenues for all.

VersusGame is a global entertainment mobile gaming product that allows users to put their knowledge of mainstream culture to good use. Many creators and brands have used the platform to drive excitement with an interactive audience actively participating because VersusGames gives them value for their time. VersusGame gives creators and brands the platform to promote interactive content to Millions of people at once while giving them the chance to play games in 1v1 pairs and gain cash prizes when they win. VersusGame is the number one prediction app in the world.

BuzzFeed, Inc. is home to the best of the Internet. Across pop culture, entertainment, shopping, food, and news, our brands drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next. Born on the Internet in 2006, BuzzFeed is committed to making it better: providing trusted, quality, brand-safe news and entertainment to millions of people; making content on the Internet more inclusive, empathetic, and creative; and inspiring our audience to live better lives.

