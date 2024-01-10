Mobile Grooming Offers Safe Solution for Dogs Amidst Mysterious Respiratory Illness Outbreak

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent outbreak of a mysterious respiratory illness among dogs in the United States has caused concern among pet owners and veterinary experts. With cases reported in over 16 states, including California, Florida, and Massachusetts, there is a growing need for solutions to keep dogs safe. That's where Furry Land Mobile Grooming comes in.

Furry Land Mobile Grooming is tailored to meet the unique needs of pet owners. With its mobile grooming vans equipped with state-of-the-art tools and equipment, they bring the grooming salon directly to the pet owner's doorstep — eliminating the need to visit crowded grooming facilities and minimizing the risk of exposure to potential infections.

A Growing Concern for Dog Owners

According to the Oregon Veterinary Medical Association , over 200 dogs have been sickened in Oregon alone since August by this unknown illness. Similar outbreaks have been reported in several other states , leaving dog owners worried about the health and safety of their beloved pets.

This illness can cause a range of symptoms , including coughing, sneezing, and pneumonia-like symptoms, and can't be treated with antibiotics. This has led to an urgent call for preventative measures to protect dogs during the busy winter social and travel season.

Keeping Dogs Safe with Mobile Grooming

Mobile grooming , a growing trend in the pet industry, offers a safe and convenient solution for keeping dogs healthy. By bringing professional grooming services directly to pet owners' homes, Furry Land eliminates the need for pets to be brought into potentially contaminated environments, such as grooming facilities.

"With the rising concerns around this respiratory illness, Furry Land is perfect because pets are never in contact with other pets," said a Furry Land Mobile Grooming representative. "They're always in isolation and we always disinfect in between groomers so there is no cross-contamination. We're very careful."

Reducing the Risk of Disease Transmission

Furry Land Mobile Grooming also offers recommendations for dog owners to protect their pets during this time. These include:

Keep dogs up-to-date on vaccinations: While there is no vaccine specifically for this mysterious illness, ensuring that dogs are up-to-date on all recommended vaccinations can reduce their overall risk of getting sick.

Limit contact with other animals: Dogs should avoid being in enclosed spaces with other animals to prevent the spread of the illness.

Seek prompt veterinary care: The best thing dog owners can do is to call a veterinarian at the first signs of respiratory disease, such as a cough or runny nose.

Avoid boarding dogs: During the holiday season, many pet owners opt to board their dogs while traveling. However, with the current outbreak, it's best to avoid boarding as much as possible — instead, opt for in-home pet-sitting services.

Trust Mobile Grooming to Keep Your Pet Safe

As the spread of this mysterious respiratory illness continues to be a concern nationwide, Furry Land Mobile Grooming offers a safe and convenient solution for keeping dogs healthy. With their mobile grooming services, pet owners can rest assured that their furry companions can receive the grooming care they need without any added risk.

About Furry Land Mobile Grooming

Furry Land Mobile Grooming is a leading mobile grooming company that specializes in providing personalized and convenient grooming services for pets. Their team of professional groomers is dedicated to ensuring the well-being and safety of pets during grooming sessions. By bringing the grooming salon directly to pet owners' doors, Furry Land Mobile Grooming offers a stress-free and hygienic grooming experience.

