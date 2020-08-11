Mobile Guardian launches $1 million COVID-19 software grant to assist schools to implement distance learning through mobile device technology

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Guardian, the leading mobile device management (MDM) solution in education, launches the COVID-19 relief grant for K-12 schools in the United States. The $1 million software grant assists schools with safeguarding students online, remote classroom management and cloud-based, device software maintenance, on and off-campus for Android, ChromeOS, iOS and macOS devices.

Google education partner and preferred Apple MDM vendor, Mobile Guardian specialises in the management and control of mobile devices, whether remote or in-class. The cloud-based solution helps maximise return on mobile device investment, empowers teachers in the digital classroom and most importantly, keeps students safe online. Mobile Guardian's ability to support multiple operating systems, combined with advanced in-class tools and secure web-filtering means that schools only need to invest in, and upskill on a single platform.

Due to the uncertainty overshadowing the 20/21 academic year, as well as stretched education budgets, Mobile Guardian created the grant specifically to support education establishments in the United States of America. Applications can be made online on the Mobile Guardian website .

Robyn Hobson, Head of Sales and Marketing at Mobile Guardian said: "COVID-19 has brought about enormous challenges for educators. We hope in the lead up to the new academic year, they catch their breath and map out a remote-learning program that accounts for staff, students and parents with the necessary software in place to support it. Responding to demand, Mobile Guardian has made improvements to deliver setup and deployment within rapid timeframes. Schools have approached us with almost impossible deadlines and Mobile Guardian has gone above and beyond to help them safeguard devices, and facilitate remote lessons in record time."

Mobile Guardian safeguards children online whether at school or at home. Used by schools around the globe, the cloud-based platform offers multi-OS support, classroom management tools, multi-school management, comprehensive web-filtering and linked parental controls. It supports Android, ChromeOS, iOS and macOS devices.

