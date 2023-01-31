Mobile Health and Axiom Medical Partner to Provide Comprehensive Employee Medical Exams and Behavioral Health Solutions

Mobile Health's medical screening and compliance exams paired with Axiom Medical's behavioral health and injury case management create a powerhouse solution for employers.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health and Axiom Medical are two occupational health companies with one goal ─ building safe and healthy workforces for U.S. employers. Mobile Health provides comprehensive employee medical exams for hiring and compliance. Axiom Medical provides workplace injury case management, workforce behavioral health solutions, and infectious disease prevention. The two have partnered together to provide their clients peace of mind with one powerful solution for employers.

"This partnership is opening new doors for employers," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "With access to our national clinics and Axiom's workplace programs, clients will be able to protect their business and employees with one single partnership."

"Our goal has always been holistic occupational health," said Mark H Robinson, Axiom CEO. "While we were providing employee medical exams and testing services to our clients, it was not our core capability, and we did not attain the level of world-class excellence that our clients have come to expect from their experiences with our three main services. We are excited that this strategic partnership with Mobile Health enables our clients to enjoy streamlined, market-leading solutions for all four major elements of their workplace health needs."

For 39 years, Mobile Health has anticipated the needs of employers through industry regulations and the ever-changing landscape of hiring. The company will be tailoring comprehensive programs to meet the need of their new Axiom clients.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

About Axiom Medical

Axiom Medical was founded in 1999 in The Woodlands, TX, and has established itself as an industry leader in providing comprehensive, holistic occupational health services for the modern workforce. Axiom Medical empowers organizations large and small to strategically address workplace health challenges across the spectrum, from mental behavioral health and infectious disease control to workplace injury case management and employee absence management. For more information, please visit AxiomLLC.com.

