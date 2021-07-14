Mobile Health CEO Named to Crain's New York Business 2021 Notable in Healthcare List

"He immediately gets involved when problems arise and leverages resources to generate solutions," said Bert Brodsky, Mobile Health Chairman and founder. "His quick action and deployment of resources during the pandemic, while still supporting communities that rely on Mobile Health's ongoing occupational health care services, were outstanding."

Fighting the Pandemic to Help New Yorkers

Mobile Health is a nationwide company that calls New York City home. For Shulman, it was no question that Mobile Health's resources, staff, and technology would be utilized to help the home front and hardest hit U.S. location by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shulman immediately mobilized employees to support essential workers and ran 24-hour respirator fit testing at multiple city hospitals. Mobile Health worked with NYC's Department of Health to provide COVID-19 testing and vaccinations to residents of congregant settings, partnered with the MTA to assist in vaccinating MTA's 70,000 employees, and even mobilized to vaccinate hundreds of holocaust survivors in Brooklyn.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider since 1984. Mobile Health's scalable, customizable, and mobile employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce. Mobile Health offers OSHA-compliant health screenings for every business type and size. Its on-site and in-clinic solutions assure that workers are protected and businesses are compliant with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

About Crain's New York Business

CRAIN'S NEW YORK BUSINESS is a trusted voice of the New York business community that reports on emerging trends, interviews with thought leaders, and commercial opportunities, economic changes, politics and more.

