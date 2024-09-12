Mobile Health Consumer Introduces Digital GLP-1 Support with Comprehensive Prerequisite and Lifestyle Support Programs for Employees

Addressing the growing demand for weight loss medications while promoting long-term lifestyle changes

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health Consumer, Inc., a leading provider of digital health and well-being solutions, has launched two innovative programs designed to address the increased demand for GLP-1 medications while fostering long-term success through lifestyle changes. As more employers seek to manage the rising costs associated with covering the cost of GLP-1 medications, Mobile Health is introducing its GLP-1 Prerequisite Program and GLP-1 Lifestyle Support Program, both of which aim to foster healthier lifestyle habits before, during, and after medication use.

With rising interest from employers seeking ways to manage the costs of GLP-1 treatments, Mobile Health's programs provide holistic support that enhances the effectiveness of these medications, while also aiming to reduce long-term healthcare expenses.

"GLP-1 medications offer a powerful tool in the fight against obesity and related chronic conditions, but true success goes beyond the medication alone," said John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health. "Our programs ensure that employees not only prepare their bodies for GLP-1 treatments with proper weight management and lifestyle education, but also maintain healthy habits long after the medication has ended."

Prerequisite GLP-1 Program: Building a Foundation for Success

Mobile Health's digital GLP-1 Prerequisite Program equips employees with essential knowledge about nutrition, physical activity, and sustainable lifestyle changes prior to starting GLP-1 medication. For an enhanced, personalized experience, employees can seamlessly integrate wearable devices, Bluetooth scales, activity trackers, and health data into the program. This comprehensive program offers:

Personalized Weight Management : Evidence-based plans customized to each employee's unique needs.

: Evidence-based plans customized to each employee's unique needs. Nutrition and Fitness Education : Guided resources and support to enhance dietary habits and physical activity.

: Guided resources and support to enhance dietary habits and physical activity. Mental Health Support: Tools to support overall mental well-being, an essential component of successful GLP-1 treatment.

By incorporating these foundational elements, the Prerequisite Program aims to optimize the impact of GLP-1 medications.

GLP-1 Lifestyle Support Program for Long-Term Wellness

The digital GLP-1 Lifestyle Support Program provides on-going support to employees throughout and after their GLP-1 treatment, emphasizing the importance of sustained lifestyle changes. For an enhanced, personalized experience, employees can seamlessly integrate wearable devices, Bluetooth scales, activity trackers, and health data into the program. Key program components include:

Continuous Health Monitoring : Tracking progress in weight, nutrition, physical activity, and sleep.

: Tracking progress in weight, nutrition, physical activity, and sleep. Mental Health Support : Personalized, tools to support overall mental well-being.

: Personalized, tools to support overall mental well-being. Sustainable Lifestyle Habits: Empowering employees to develop and maintain healthy habits that last beyond their medication regimen.

"Our Lifestyle Support Program provides employees with tools and ongoing support to help them stay on track, minimizing the risk of weight regain by reinforcing sustainable, healthy habits," said Al Wright, Chief Product Officer.

Helping Employers Manage Costs and Drive Better Outcomes

Mobile Health's innovative approach not only helps employers meet the demand for GLP-1 medications, but also alleviates long-term financial strain by fostering sustainable lifestyle changes.

Employers partnering with Mobile Health benefit from seamless integration to its digital platform that offers well-being and personalized care pathways. The platform's flexibility enables HR teams to tailor the experience to their workforce's unique needs, creating a cohesive and personalized employee experience.

About Mobile Health Consumer

Mobile Health Consumer, Inc. is a premier provider of digital health and well-being solutions, helping employers, health plans, and healthcare brokers reduce employee healthcare costs while enhancing overall well-being. Through its comprehensive platform and evidence-based care paths, Mobile Health drives sustainable health outcomes for employees and offers solutions to manage healthcare trends, such as the increasing demand for GLP-1 medications.

