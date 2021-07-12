Mobile Health Expands National Clinic Network to 4,500 Locations

"This venture aligns with Mobile Health's strategic vision to become the nation's top occupational health provider, making care solutions available in-clinic, on-site and mobile" said James Anderson, Mobile Health Chief Sales Officer.

Mobile Health's expanded network means faster and more efficient screening of job candidates for employers. Pre-employment screenings such as drug testing and background checks are a critical first step in the hiring process. They enable employers to make informed decisions, comply with state and federal regulations, and foster a safe and secure workplace.

The New York-based occupational health provider has experienced explosive growth in recent years. Building on its core services of disease testing and prevention, Mobile Health launched on-site, in-clinic and mobile COVID-19 testing and vaccination services during the pandemic. The company was recently named Top Occupational Health Provider of 2021.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider since 1984. Its scalable, customizable, and mobile employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce. OSHA-compliant screenings at worksites and at 4,500+ U.S. sites protect workers and ensure employers comply with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

