Mobile Health First-to-Market with Fast Track Compliance Hub: Revolutionizing Speed-to-Hire in Post-Acute Care

NEW YORK, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, a leader in occupational health services, is thrilled to unveil Fast Track, a comprehensive compliance hub. This groundbreaking platform will deliver cost savings while streamlining pre-employment and compliance testing for post-acute care workers.

Key Benefits of the Fast Track Compliance Hub

This compliance hub is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of the post-acute care industry.

"Fast Track embodies our commitment to innovation and excellence," said Todd Wolf, CEO of Mobile Health. "By revolutionizing the onboarding process, we are enhancing operational efficiency while also ensuring that patient care is delivered without delay. This compliance hub is a testament to our dedication to providing top-tier solutions that meet the evolving needs of the post-acute care industry."

How the Fast Track Compliance Hub Will Work

The platform will allow workers to undergo their required pre-employment and annual compliance medical exams once, with results shared across all participating agencies. This saves the employer money typically spent on these services, speeds up the hiring process, and ensures that patient care is not delayed due to administrative bottlenecks.

"Mobile Health's new Fast Track compliance hub represents the first and only platform of its kind for post-acute care providers, setting a new standard in the industry," emphasizes James Anderson, Chief Growth Officer for Mobile Health. "This initiative is one more forward-thinking way Mobile Health is committed to advancing and improving hiring and compliance processes for caregivers and agencies alike."

Given the expected addition of more than 1 million jobs to the direct care workforce by 2031, removing barriers to hiring and onboarding is crucial. Plus, increasing costs are putting significant financial pressure on post-acute care agencies. The Fast Track Compliance Hub is just one of the many ways Mobile Health is addressing these challenges for their clients.

Interested In Joining The Fast Track Compliance Hub?

Get in now, and you'll have access as soon as it launches. Contact Mobile Health for details.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 40 years of clinical excellence. Their 6500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance, including meeting OSHA and DOH regulations. Mobile Health also enables businesses to consolidate to one provider and works alongside businesses to build a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

