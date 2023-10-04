Mobile Health Launches New Software to Improve Respirator Fit Testing For OSHA-Regulated Businesses

The Mobile Health Respirator Fit Testing Portal is a One-Stop Solution for OSHA compliance, giving employers everything they need for a successful respiratory protection plan at their fingertips.

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of employees fall under OSHA's Respiratory Protection Standard — yet so many companies who are responsible for meeting the standard struggle to be in compliance. Mobile Health, a leader in the respiratory protection field since 1984, has launched their new Respirator Fit Testing Portal — empowering employers with the tools they need to meet OSHA compliance.

OSHA Audit-Ready 24/7 Compliance

Mobile Health's Respirator Fit Testing Portal serves as a central repository for all compliance documents. From clearance certificates, fit test results, and dashboards displaying data from each testing event, employers will be ready for an OSHA audit at any time.

Increased Efficiency through Fit Testing Technology

The flexibility of the Portal is unmatched in such a regulated industry. With so many ways to approach and design respiratory protection programs, the Portal bends to match the employer's unique needs. They can use the Portal for recordkeeping, medical evaluation completion and Mobile Health physician review, storage of clearance certificates and fit test results, or any combination of these items. This technology provides unparalleled access to documentation and data, putting the power of compliance at employers' fingertips.

Compliance + Automation Coming Together

"When employers need compliance, they need it now. The Respirator Fit Testing Portal makes this possible — serving as a one-stop-shop for respiratory compliance, and automating the most common pain points employers suffer from," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "Think of it this way….when an OSHA audit happens, you don't want to be shuffling through paper records. You want instant access. And you want all your records now. With Mobile Health's Respirator Fit Testing Portal, you have everything you need at the click of a button, saved for the duration of the employee's tenure plus the OSHA required 30 additional years."

Access Today. Results Tomorrow. Audit Protection.

Employers nationwide are using Mobile Health's new Respirator Fit Testing Portal to streamline how they manage compliance. The technology integrates into employer's existing processes, simplifying each component of OSHA's Respiratory Protection Standard through automation. The Portal can be set up and configured almost instantly, providing employers with the piece of mind they need knowing they have access, results, and protection.

ABOUT MOBILE HEALTH

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 39 years of clinical excellence. Their 6,500+ nationwide clinics and on-site teams offer every medical exam employers need for hiring and compliance. Mobile Health enables businesses to consolidate to one provider for OSHA/DOH compliance and for building a safer, healthier workforce. Their expert teams design programs to reduce employer bottlenecks, increase throughput, and make occupational health easier than ever before. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media Contact:
Dave Schramm
Chief Marketing Officer
(269) 270-6677
[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Health

