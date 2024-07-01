Mobile Health Launches Self-care Virtual Experience For Chronic Conditions, Eliminating Need to Use Insurance

Rather than getting self-care guidance from a doctor or telehealth visit, the mobile app will provide the same preventative care for 18 chronic conditions, saving people and their employers money.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health , an end-to-end digital health, wellness, and virtual care SaaS platform, today announced the launch of a virtual care solution that addresses the leading chronic health conditions, including diabetes, high blood pressure, musculoskeletal disorders and conditions, weight management, depression and anxiety, and prenatal care.

Mobile Health's science-based approach to preventing chronic conditions provides users with a self-care regimen without the need for a costly health insurance claim, while delivering unparalleled results that improve individuals' health and well-being.

"There remain challenges in getting people to seek medical care before health issues become acute and escalate to costly health conditions," said John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health. "When you consider the rising cost of healthcare on families and employers, we need a new way to intervene sooner for conditions we know need immediate attention. We believe that by combining evidence-based care with innovative engagement strategies, we can significantly improve health and reduce healthcare costs."

The National Institute of Health reports that over one-third of people avoid seeing a doctor even when they know medical attention is needed. The Centers for Disease Control meanwhile reports that 90% of the $4.5 trillion in healthcare expenditures in the U.S. are due to chronic physical and mental health conditions. CDC numbers also say 60% of Americans have at least one chronic condition — and 42% have two or more.

Virtual Care, Mobile Health's new solution for preventative care, lets employers give their employees easy access to science-backed guidance on preventative measures for improving chronic conditions that often lead to costly medical and mental health claims. Employers are guaranteed a 3:1 ROI in savings on health insurance costs. Mobile Health will expand the list of conditions the app addresses in the coming year.

Mobile Health's Virtual Care provides comprehensive care management, including plans that address chronic conditions, engaging steps that individuals can follow, and seamless integration with existing employer-provided benefits. The solution also provides companies with data on employee health outcomes and suggestions for improvements and support for HR teams.

"Virtual Care is meticulously designed to target the most prevalent chronic conditions using highly engaging technology, which makes it easier for people to get the care they need without hurting their pocketbooks or driving up their employer's healthcare costs," Halloran said.

About Mobile Health, Inc.

Mobile Health, Inc. is a pioneering digital health company focused on reducing healthcare costs and improving health outcomes through innovative virtual care solutions. With a comprehensive suite of products and services, Mobile Health, Inc. empowers individuals to take control of their health and provides healthcare organizations with the tools they need to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. Visit us at www.mobilehealthconsumer.com .

Contact:

John F. Halloran

CEO

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Health, Inc.