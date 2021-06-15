Mobile Health Launches Traveling COVID-19 Vaccination Vans to Protect Vulnerable Populations

"As vaccine administration rates continue to stall, we're shifting from 'arms coming to shots to now shots coming to arms.' This will make it much easier to vaccinate homebound and vulnerable populations who may not have access or transportation to secure an appointment," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health Chief Executive Officer.

The vans will be staffed with nurses who will administer vaccinations, Shulman said.

NYC-based Mobile Health has been an innovator on the COVID-19 vaccination front, designing and managing vaccination sites for the State of Virginia, the NY Metropolitan Transportation Authority (NY-MTA), Nassau County, NY, and home healthcare workers.

Return to Mobile Roots

On-site mobile health services are not new to Mobile Health. The occupational health provider began in New York City in 1984 with a single vehicle that delivered health screenings to home health agencies. "I can't think of a better tribute to our mobile origins than to get back on the road and vaccinate hard-to-reach communities," said Shulman.

Today, Mobile Health's nationwide foot-print spans 4,500+ locations. "This pandemic has driven home the importance of on-site delivery of care. We will continue to innovate and grow our nationwide network of clinics, including our mobile fleet," said Shulman.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider since 1984. Its scalable, customizable, and mobile employee health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer, and more productive workforce. OSHA-compliant screenings at worksites and at 4,500+ U.S. sites protect workers and ensure employers comply with state and federal health regulations. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

