Mobile Health Named Top Vendor in Benefit Navigation Platforms by Shortlister

Recognition for Industry-Leading A.I. driven Personalization & Engagement Capabilities resulting in Best-in-Class Health and Cost Improvement

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health is proud to announce its selection as a Top Vendor in Benefit Navigation Platforms by Shortlister, a leading platform for evaluating and selecting employee benefits solutions. This recognition highlights Mobile Health's next-generation A.I.-driven engagement capabilities, setting it apart as an innovator in the digital health and wellbeing space.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Shortlister for our engagement-driving solutions," said John Halloran, CEO of Mobile Health. "This award reflects our focus on employee personalization, unique benefit ecosystem aggregation, and delivering the best health outcomes in the industry. Our goal is to make navigating and engaging in benefits simple and effective for employees while driving measurable results for employers."

What Sets Mobile Health Apart:

Next-Generation A.I.-Driven Personalization , delivering customized health and benefit experiences for each employee, ensuring the right solutions are recommended at the right time.

, delivering customized health and benefit experiences for each employee, ensuring the right solutions are recommended at the right time. Benefit Ecosystem Aggregation , seamlessly integrating an employer's unique array of benefits, services, and point solutions into one cohesive platform, making navigation easier for employees.

, seamlessly integrating an employer's unique array of benefits, services, and point solutions into one cohesive platform, making navigation easier for employees. Best-in-Class Outcomes: Clients see a 2x - 10x increase in engagement with condition-specific point solutions when adopting Mobile Health's platform.

Mobile Health's solutions are proven to not only improve employee health but also reduce healthcare costs, creating a win-win for employers and their workforce.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a leader in digital health and wellbeing solutions, helping employers, health plans, and healthcare brokers deliver better health outcomes at lower costs. With industry-leading engagement tools and A.I.-powered personalization, Mobile Health provides a seamless experience that drives engagement and improves employee health across a wide range of conditions and wellbeing programs.

