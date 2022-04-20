Mobile Health Saves Their Clients $6.4 Million in Potential OSHA Fines

In 2021, respiratory protection was the most cited OSHA violation in healthcare and the second-most cited across all OSHA-regulated industries. Mobile Health understands their responsibility in offering respiratory protection to thousands of workers nationwide and is intentional with every detail. It's why their clients have stuck with them since their inception.

One single respiratory protection violation could cost $14,502 ─ something as simple as a record-keeping mistake can cause serious damage to a company. Mobile Health's robust tracking and results portal takes care of OSHA and HIPAA-compliant protocols to ensure their clients have the respirator fit testing records they need, right when they need them. The occupational health company continues to innovate and simplify how OSHA compliance is achieved.

"Respirator fit testing is a huge responsibility that we take off the shoulders of our clients. Our clinical excellence and constant innovation are why we have been trusted in the industry for 38 years," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO. "We are a company staffed with industry experts, tech gurus, and seasoned medical professionals who know what it means to provide OSHA-compliant respiratory protection."

Mobile Health put their focus on making respiratory protection more accessible than any other provider ─ offering OSHA-required online medical evaluations, on-site respirator fit testing, 6,500+ nationwide fit testing clinics, and their self-administered FIT KIT™. From small construction crews to nationwide medical centers, Mobile Health is the best-equipped respirator fit testing provider to protect workers from workplace hazards and protect businesses from fines.

About Mobile Health

Mobile Health is a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider with 38 years of clinical excellence. Their comprehensive services and flexible solutions simplify OSHA compliance for employers. You can send employees to their 6,500+ nationwide clinics, bring the on-site teams to your doorstep, or deploy the Mobile Health fleet to any location in the U.S. Mobile Health's award-winning client portal empowers employers with real-time results, 30-second scheduling, and HIPAA-compliant security. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

