Mobile Health Solutions Market size is set to grow by USD 256.69 bn from 2023-2027, Abbott Laboratories, AirStrip Technologies Inc and MORE to emerge as Some of the Key Vendors| Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobile health solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 256.69 bn from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 27.09% during the forecast period. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products. Mobile Health Solutions Market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dexcom Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Ltd., Omada Health Inc., OMRON Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Veradigm LLC, Fitbit LLC, Nokia Corp., WaveForm Technologies Inc.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Health Solutions Market 2023-2027

Mobile Health Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 256.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category focused, industry focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer landscape

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Market Segmentation

This Mobile Health Solutions Market report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (Providers, Patients, Payers) Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, Neurology and others) Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, Rest of World (ROW))

Market Segmentation by End-user: The mobile health solutions market in the world is a significant sector, particularly in healthcare segments of countries in regions like Europe and Asia-Pacific. Healthcare providers, including hospitals and clinics, leverage mobile applications and platforms to enhance clinical workflows and communication. These solutions enable the secure and instant sharing of patient data, medical records, test results, and imaging reports via smartphones. This real-time access to critical information improves decision-making, facilitates care coordination, and supports better patient outcomes. According to the latest report, Japan and Italy have high penetration rates, contributing significantly to the market's revenue.

Insights into the market segment with regional historic and forecast data

Market Overview

Mobile health solutions, also known as mHealth, encompass the use of mobile devices and wireless technologies in healthcare. The most prevalent application is consumer awareness of preventive healthcare services. mHealth's growth rate is significant, with demand driven by fitness apps and chronic disease management. In the UK and Canada, adoption is high, while challenges exist in Africa due to infrastructure limitations. Tablets are increasingly used for disease surveillance and treatment support. Research questions include data security, interoperability, and regulatory frameworks.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

