Mobile health solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 27.09% from 2022 to 2027 | Increasing smartphone penetration will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The mobile health solutions market size is estimated to grow by USD 256.69 billion from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 27.09% according to Technavio. Download a Sample Report!

Vendors : 15+, Including Abbott Laboratories, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dexcom Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Ltd., Omada Health Inc., OMRON Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Veradigm LLC, Fitbit LLC, Nokia Corp., and WaveForm Technologies Inc., among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Segments: End-user (Providers, Patients, and Payers), Application (Cardiovascular, Diabetes, Respiratory, and Neurology and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW))

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Abbott Laboratories, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dexcom Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Ltd., Omada Health Inc., OMRON Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Veradigm LLC, Fitbit LLC, Nokia Corp., and WaveForm Technologies Inc.

Increasing smartphone penetration drives the mobile health solutions market. Generally, mobile health applications are designed to provide a wide range of functionalities such as health tracking, medication reminders, appointment scheduling, virtual consultations, and access to health resources.

Furthermore, the growth can be attributed to factors such as intuitive touchscreens, easy-to-navigate menus, and the availability of multiple languages and accessibility features market smartphones inclusive and user-centric. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the mobile health solutions market during the forecast period.

Growing recent developments related to mobile health solutions is an emerging mobile health solutions market trend. Various market vendors contribute to this trend by introducing new solutions, mergers and acquisitions, and new investments to expand their market reach. In August 2022, Kaiser Permanente of the Northwest and Medical Teams International started a ground-breaking program called Kaiser Permanente Care & Connect which promotes the Mobile Health (mHealth) Solutions Market.

Similarly, in January 2023, global medical technology company Masimo and medical technology giant Royal Philips announced an expanded partnership to enhance patient monitoring capabilities in home telemedicine with the Masimo W1TM advanced health monitoring watch. Hence, such trends boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Privacy and security concerns associated with mobile health solutions challenge the growth of the mobile health solutions market. Mobile health applications collect and transmit sensitive health data. This ensures the privacy and security of this information is of utmost importance.

Moreover, mobile health solutions are mainly integrated with third-party platforms or devices, such as wearable fitness trackers or electronic health record systems. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the mobile health solutions market during the forecast period.

The mobile health solutions market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this mobile health solutions market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the mobile health solutions market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the mobile health solutions market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the mobile health solutions market across North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

, , , and Rest of World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile health solutions market vendors

Mobile health solutions market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.09% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 256.69 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 25.99 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, AirStrip Technologies Inc., Apple Inc., athenahealth Inc., Boston Scientific Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Dexcom Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Mobile Wellness Solutions MWS Ltd., Omada Health Inc., OMRON Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Veradigm LLC, Fitbit LLC, Nokia Corp., and WaveForm Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

