Mobile Health Solutions Taps R.J. Brunelli as Exclusive Real Estate Rep In New Jersey for its COVID-19 Testing Centers

OLD BRIDGE, N.J., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to the critical need to make COVID-19 testing more accessible to New Jersey residents, Mobile Health Solutions has selected R.J. Brunelli & Co., LLC to help guide its expansion to parking lots of shopping centers and other high visibility sites throughout the state. In its role as exclusive real estate representative for New Jersey, the firm will initially focus on the central and northern regions.

The fully-equipped, 8-ft. by 20-ft. testing centers, which are constructed from former shipping containers, are designed to occupy two to three parking spaces in a parking lot. Techs processing tests in one of Mobile Health Solutions' Covid-19 test centers, while patient awaits entry. Each room is fully sanitized between visits, and all units come equipped with a sink, negative air flow system, heat and air conditioning.

The fully-equipped, 8-ft. by 20-ft. testing centers, which are constructed from former shipping containers, are designed to occupy two to three parking spaces in a parking lot. "This is all about visibility, so we are focused on locations offering high traffic, good signage and easy access along major shopping corridors," said Danielle Brunelli, President and Principal of R.J. Brunelli, who is directing the account. "While strip centers and regional malls are preferred, we will also consider non-retail locations."

She added: "Because the service is offered on an appointment-only basis, landlords do not have to worry about lines of cars tying up traffic in their lots. This is an excellent way for landlords to provide an important service to their community at a time when people across the country are clamoring to get tested." In addition to reaching out to landlords, R.J. Brunelli will be working with municipalities to obtain approvals for the testing sites.

Mobile Health Solutions is an affiliate company of Red Bank, N.J.-based Immediate Care Medical, which operates eight multi-disciplinary, walk-in urgent care centers in Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth and Ocean counties. Sal Cannizzaro, the principal of both companies, noted that the mobile units are an outgrowth of the COVID-testing program established early in the pandemic at Immediate Care's locations.

"We've already successfully deployed the mobile units in the parking lots of several of our urgent care centers, as well as at one-day events with municipalities, testing as many as 300 people in an eight-hour period," he said.

The mobile units offer PCR COVID-19 testing, with results from FDA-approved labs provided within 48 hours. All forms of insurance and Medicare are accepted; no co-payments are due at the time of service. All paperwork can be filled out in advance online, or in the patient's car.

The units can be configured to include two or four private testing rooms, each with their own doors to the parking lot, assuring privacy and safety for patients. "With entries on both sides, the units can handle up to four patients at a time, with the typical visit taking under 10 minutes," Cannizzaro said. "Each room is fully sanitized between visits, and all units come equipped with a sink, negative air flow system, heat and air conditioning. Power is supplied by a generator."

