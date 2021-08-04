Mobile Health Stands Behind Immunization Awareness Month This August in NYS

In New York, Senator Gustavo Rivera's efforts and leadership culminated in the adoption of Immunization Awareness Month. The resolution states in part, "immunization is one of the most effective ways to protect children and adults against many common infectious and sometimes deadly diseases."

"This Immunization Awareness Month, I want to thank Mobile Health for being a reliable partner in our State's overall vaccination efforts by both informing New Yorkers about the importance of vaccines and delivering doses to a large number of New Yorkers," said State Senator Gustavo Rivera. "As Chair of the Senate Health Committee, I strongly advise my fellow New Yorkers to visit their local health care providers promptly and get the necessary vaccines to protect their health and that of others, especially as we continue battling vaccine misinformation amidst a global pandemic."

Protecting Our New York Neighbors

Mobile Health has protected New York State's healthcare employees, essential workers, and those most at risk by providing on-site COVID-19 vaccines and vital immunizations. Mobile Health deployed five vaccination sites to serve the MTA's 70,000 employees, worked with NYC's Department of Health to provide vaccines to those living in congregate settings, and deployed a mobile fleet to vaccinate Holocaust survivors in Brooklyn.

Old Diseases in the New Pandemic

"Vaccine-preventable diseases are still a threat amidst the pandemic. We must continue to vaccinate against diseases that have marked our nation's history, so they don't make a resurgence, while also vaccinating the world for COVID-19," said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health CEO.

It is critical New Yorkers understand the importance of routine vaccinations, including but not limited to MMR, Varicella, TD, TDAP, flu, COVID, and Hepatitis B immunizations to individuals and employers nationwide. These diseases were once highly contagious and devastating to our nation. Through innovation, disease protection is more accessible than ever before. Mobile Health encourages individuals, families, and employers to let New York State's Immunization Awareness Month be the perfect opportunity to renew their focus not only on immunizations but overall health and wellness.

