Mobile Hospitals Market to Expand at CAGR of 10.1%; Key Role Played During COVID-19 Pandemic Strengthens Growth Prospects, Finds TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing need for medical assistance, inadequate availability of static medical centers at remote locations, and renovations of existing hospitals are some of the key factors driving the mobile hospitals market. Mobile hospitals are an extension of a hospital or a clinic that have emerged to be a viable solution for treating isolated and underserved populations. Mobile hospitals also play a role in coordination during emergencies such as accidents and natural calamities. The growing government funding to expand healthcare services is also providing impetus for the development of mobile hospitals.

The role of mobile hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic has strengthened the effectiveness of the model for healthcare services on the wheels. Mobile hospitals served to be the medium to reach out to COVID-19 patients that did not have access to medical care at fixed locations. These services improved assistance in tracking and testing critical care patients, improved support for registering health reports and medical appointments, and increased the overall rate of patient care. Owing to this, governments are evaluating if mobile hospitals can be an extension of healthcare services in general.

The mobile hospitals market is anticipated to reach the valuation of US$ 52.8 Bn by 2031.

Mobile Hospitals Market – Key Findings of Report

Demonstrated Effectiveness for Emergency Healthcare for War, Natural Calamities-afflicted Individuals Manifests Growth

The effectiveness and service rendered via mobile hospitals for calamities and wars have magnified the confidence for them to be part of mainstream healthcare services. The outbreak of diseases and incidence of injury during situations of crisis requires emergency medical care to prevent it from deteriorating. The unavailability of regular healthcare services at remote and interior locations bank upon mobile healthcare to serve the affected. This manifests the demand in the mobile hospitals market.

The need to serve the armed forces at combat sites for healthcare emergencies is expanding the growth horizon of mobile hospitals market. Mobile hospitals for the armed forces have evolved considerably from predecessor military field hospitals equipped to render emergency procedures. This involves significant design consideration of mobile hospitals to serve the armed forces.

With advancements in transportation and improved logistics for movement of emergency vehicles, the positioning of mobile hospitals has become easier. This will be favorable for the mobile hospitals market.

Need to Support Mainstream Health Services to Serve Rising Population with Chronic Diseases Fuels Demand

The rising need for timely healthcare to serve the growing population with chronic diseases is creating opportunities in the mobile hospitals market. Changing lifestyle and rising pollution have led to the surge in incidence of chronic diseases such as COPD and diabetes. Individuals with chronic diseases are subject to sudden attacks that may require immediate healthcare to prevent it from worsening. Mobile hospitals equipped with emergency response teams have emerged to be useful for monitoring vitals of patients in such situations and even transporting them to hospitals for further treatment.

Rapid urbanization and rampant industrialization in India have led to high incidence of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Government consideration for investing in mobile hospitals in the country to prevent the burden on hospitals will stimulate growth of the mobile hospitals market in Asia Pacific.

North America, however, will continue to account for the leading share of the mobile hospitals market. The adoption of advanced imaging equipment such as PET-CT scan within mobile hospital units in the U.S. will cement growth of the mobile hospitals market in the region.

Mobile Hospitals Market – Growth Drivers

Demand for emergency healthcare services in war combat areas, natural calamities-afflicted regions drives mobile hospitals market

Patient confidence in mobile health services during COVID-19 to prevent the risk of infection at static hospitals to strengthen growth of the mobile hospitals market

Mobile Hospitals Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the mobile hospitals market are Alvo Medical Aspen Medical, Saba Palaye, Vanguard Healthcare Solutions, U-PROJECT, La Clinica Health Centers, CGS Premier, Lamboo Medical, Vetter GmbH, EMS Healthcare Ltd., Coastal Community Health Services.

Global Mobile Hospitals Market: Segmentation

Mobile Hospitals Market, by Type

Accident & Emergency Care Facility



General Surgery Facility



Diagnostics & Imaging Facility



Specialized Surgery Facility



Dental & Ophthalmic Facility



Others

Mobile Hospitals Market, by Function

Observation



Therapy/Treatment



Consultation



Intensive Care



Others

Mobile Hospitals Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

