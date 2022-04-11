Mobile Infusion Nurses Helping to Decrease ER Wait Times and Costs of ER Visits

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Save time, money, and the headache of the emergency room and call a private mobile registered nurse that comes to you with In-Home IVs ! Let's simplify healthcare!

According to the California Health Care Foundation, a study published in 2021 at the University of San Francisco, the majority of emergency room visits (87%) did not result in hospital admissions. The average wait time in California was nearly 3 hours from 2009 to 2019, and one out of six patient conditions were not considered severe enough to be life-threatening to be admitted. Some of the top reasons for an ER visit include: migraines, nausea and vomiting, and viral infections. These symptoms can all be managed and treated with intravenous fluids, medications, and vitamins with In-Home IVs . According to UnitedHealthcare, the average emergency room visit costs $2,200; on top of that, pricing is unclear and insurance plans can be very difficult to comprehend.

In-Home IVs , a mobile vitamin infusion company, has provided a solution to help patients with non-emergency medical needs with or without insurance, and in return, this decreases the patient wait times in the emergency rooms. In the comfort of your home, registered nurses will perform an assessment to make sure the intravenous fluids are safe to be given, and recommend any vitamins or medications that will benefit the patient. The registered nurse will stay with the client the entire time during the infusion to ensure the patient's comfort level and to answer any questions they may answer in their scope of practice. In-Home IVs pricing is simple - it is a one-time, upfront cost, ranging from $185 to $425 per treatment, which includes the nursing service and travel as well!

The owner of In-Home IVs is a registered nurse who has worked for several different infusion companies and has consolidated her knowledge and experience to create a simplified, yet patient-specific IV therapy plan to best suit the client's needs and goals. "Our mission is to help as many people feel their best with IV hydration and vitamins. It's our job as medical professionals to be understanding and empathetic to all. I believe that educating patients on all the available treatment options, giving the patient control in their decision-making regarding their health and wellness, and simplifying the healthcare process will improve trust and relationships between the community and the health-care system."

