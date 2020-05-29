Mobile Learning Industry Outlook 2020-2027 - Projected to Grow by $57.7 Billion with Growth Accelerated by the COVID-19 Lockdown
May 29, 2020, 06:00 ET
DUBLIN, May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Learning - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis and the looming economic recession, the Mobile Learning market worldwide will grow by a projected US$57.7 Billion, during the analysis period, driven by a revised compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. The global analysis and forecast periods covered are 2020-2027 (current & future analysis) and 2012-2019 (historic review). Research estimates are provided for 2020, while research projections cover the period 2021-2027.
Mobile Learning, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, is forecast to grow at over 20% and reach a market size of US$80.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. An unusual period in history, the coronavirus pandemic has unleashed a series of unprecedented events affecting every industry. The Mobile Learning market will be reset to a new normal which going forward in a post COVID-19 era will be continuously redefined and redesigned. Staying on top of trends and accurate analysis is paramount now more than ever to manage uncertainty, change and continuously adapt to new and evolving market conditions.
As part of the new emerging geographic scenario, the United States is forecast to readjust to a 17.6% CAGR. Within Europe, the region worst hit by the pandemic, Germany will add over US$2.3 Billion to the region's size over the next 7 to 8 years. In addition, over US$2 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of the European markets. In Japan, the Mobile Learning segment will reach a market size of US$3.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
Blamed for the pandemic, significant political and economic challenges confront China. Amid the growing push for decoupling and economic distancing, the changing relationship between China and the rest of the world will influence competition and opportunities in the Mobile Learning market. Against this backdrop and the changing geopolitical, business and consumer sentiments, the world's second largest economy will grow at 27.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$10.3 Billion in terms of addressable market opportunity.
Continuous monitoring for emerging signs of a possible new world order post-COVID-19 crisis is a must for aspiring businesses and their astute leaders seeking to find success in the now changing Mobile Learning market landscape. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move
- Recent Market Activity
- M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform
- Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning
- Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth
- Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors
- Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market
- Fast Facts on Mobile Usage
- Opportunity Indicators
- Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth
- Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market
- Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors
- Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education
- M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Mobile Learning Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Adobe Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Blackboard, Inc. (USA)
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Kineo (UK)
- Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)
- dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- PeopleFluent (USA)
- Promethean Ltd. (UK)
- Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Skillsoft Corporation (USA)
- SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
- Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning
- Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth
- Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students
- Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning
- Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-Learning
- Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects
- Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning
- Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand
- Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings
- Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices
- Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems
- Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based Collaborative Learning
- Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools
- M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth
- Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector
- Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market
- Education Apps Grow in Prominence
- Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning
- Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher- Generated Content
- Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy
- Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities
- BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms
- Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning
- Mobile Learning and MOOCs
- M-Learning in Business Settings
- Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology
- Learning & Training through Mobile Devices
- Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning Ranked by Importance
- M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches
- Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for CorporateTraining
- Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training
- Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy
- Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning
- Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning in Corporate Sector
- M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers
- Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance
- Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps
- BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning
- Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning
- LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready
- Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market
- Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5
- Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training
- Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-Learning Market
- Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning
- Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices
- Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises
- Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience
- Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning
- Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics
- Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners
- Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media
- Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content Rendering
- Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity
- Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology
- Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector
- Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning
- Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms
- Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels
- Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 76
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9kowfe
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
