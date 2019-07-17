Mobile Learning Market, 2024 - Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects
Jul 17, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mobile Learning: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Mobile Learning in US$ Million.
The report profiles 76 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Adobe Inc. (USA)
- Apple, Inc. (USA)
- AT&T, Inc. (USA)
- Blackboard, Inc. (USA)
- Citrix Systems, Inc. (USA)
- Desire2Learn Corporation (Canada)
- dominKnow, Inc. (Canada)
- IBM Corporation (USA)
- Kineo (UK)
- PeopleFluent (USA)
- Promethean Ltd. (UK)
- Saba Software, Inc. (USA)
- SAP SE (Germany)
- Skillsoft Corporation (USA)
- SumTotal Systems, LLC (USA)
- Upside Learning Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India)
Topics Covered
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
- Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
- Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
- Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
- Product Definitions and Scope of Study
- Mobile Learning
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Mobile Learning - Digital Learning on the Move
- M-Learning Emerges as the Ultimate Learning Platform
- Developed Markets Dominate Mobile Learning
- Developing Regions to Fuel Market Growth
- Promising Opportunities for M-Learning from Academic & Enterprise Sectors
- Increasing Penetration of Mobile Devices & Expanding Mobile Subscriptions Underpin Growth in the Mobile Learning Market
- Fast Facts on Mobile Usage
- Opportunity Indicators
- Smarter Devices, Faster Networks Favor Market Growth
- Booming Smartphone Sales: Opportunity for Mobile Learning Market
- Media Tablets: A Convenient Device for Learning in Consumer & Enterprise Sectors
- Mobile Learning Market Benefits from Increased Focus on Digital Education
- M-Learning VAS - A Lucrative Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Mobile Learning to Bring Major Changes to eLearning
- Rising Consumer Demand for Mobile Learning Solutions Stimulates Market Growth
- Select Educational Apps for Teachers and Students
- Mobile Technology Transforms Academic Learning
- Rising 4G Penetration Rates to Elevate Market Prospects for M-Learning
- Upcoming 5G Technology to Influence M-Learning Market Prospects
- Rising Demands of Tech-Savvy Generation Z Population Augurs Well for M-Learning
- Increased Use of Technology in Classrooms Benefits Demand
- Interesting Ways of Using Mobile Devices in Classroom Settings
- Governments Foster eLearning Adoption across Schools via Tablet Devices
- Growing Relevance of Mobile Learning in Formal Education Systems
- Shift towards Digital Textbooks & E-Books Enables Mobile-based Collaborative Learning
- Active Adoption of Digital & Mobile Learning Content in Preschools
- M-Learning in Higher Education: Potential for Growth
- Mobile Learning Gains Acceptance in K-12 Sector
- Rising Prominence of E-Books: A Boon for Mobile Learning Market
- Education Apps Grow in Prominence
- Smart Classrooms - The Future of Academic Learning
- Mobile Learning Offers Benefits of Teacher-Generated Content
- Mobile Learning Emerges as a Technology to Provide Education to the Needy
- Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities
- BYOD Trend Enhances Significance of Mobile Notetaking Platforms
- Social Learning - Favorable Opportunities for M-Learning
- Mobile Learning and MOOCs
- M-Learning in Business Settings
- Corporate M-Learning: Training Initiatives Focus on Mobile Technology
- Learning & Training through Mobile Devices
- Major Factors Driving Shift towards Technology-Based Learning Ranked by Importance
- M-Learning Gains Precedence over Traditional Learning Approaches
- Rising Importance of Mobile Devices for Corporate Training
- Choice of Smart Mobile Devices Gains Prominence in Corporate Training
- Use of Mobile Training in Gig Economy
- Growing Popularity of Video-based Learning
- Demographic Shift of Workforce to Drive Adoption of M-Learning in Corporate Sector
- M-Learning Finds Appeal amongst Millennial Generation Workers
- Deploying Mobile Learning for Boosting Employee Engagement and Performance
- Growing Use of M-Learning in Corporate Stirs Development of Mobile Apps
- BYOD Trend in Corporate Sector - Positive Implications for Mobile Learning
- Micro-Learning - A Bit More than Mobile Learning
- LMSs in Organizations to be made Mobile Learning-Ready
- Innovations & their Implications for the M-Learning Market
- Mobile Content Delivery in Enterprises Shifts from Flash to HTML5
- Gamified Mobile Learning: A Fun-filled Approach to Employee Training
- Adoption of Location-based Learning Products - Potential for M-Learning Market
- Providers Offer Bite-Sized Learning for Improved Effectiveness of Mobile Learning
- Competency-based Learning through Mobile Devices
- Rising Adoption of Augmented Learning Products in Enterprises
- Mobile-based VR Learning Products Promise Immersive Learning Experience
- Interactive E-Books - Potential Application in Mobile Learning
- Greater Insights into Learner Behavior with Mobile App Analytics
- Responsive Web Design - Vital for Consistent Delivery for Multi-Screen Learners
- Social Mobile Learning: Learning through Social Media
- Wearable Technology Finds Use in Context-Sensitive Content Rendering
- Offline Learning - Providing Access to Learning Materials without Network Connectivity
- Experience API (xAPI) - The Latest Standard for Learning Technology
- Challenges Facing Mobile Learning Adoption in Corporate Sector
- Dealing with the Challenges of Migrating towards Mobile Learning
- Development of New Mobile Learning Tools and Platforms
- Advantages of Cloud-based M-Learning to Stimulate Adoption Levels
- Challenges Confronting the Mobile Learning Market
4. MOBILE LEARNING - A CONCEPTUAL OVERVIEW
- Mobile Learning: An Introduction
- Objectives of Mobile Learning Initiatives
- How is M-Learning Different from E-Learning?
- Types of Mobile Learning Products & Services
- Authoring Tools & Platforms
- Custom Content Development Services
- Mobile Learning Value Added Services (VAS)
- Packaged Education Apps & Edugames
5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Companies Focus on 5 Cs of M-Learning to Stay Competitive
- Popular Mobile Learning Apps for Higher Education
5.1 Focus on Select Players
5.2 Product Innovations/Introductions
- Apple Announces Schoolwork App for Teachers
- D2L Launches the Newest Version of Brightspace LMS - Emerald Release
- Blackboard Launches Blackboard Instructor Mobile App
- Saba Launches the Halogen Mobile App
- Apple Launches New App Development Curriculum for Students
5.3 Recent Industry Activity
- Saba Software Snaps Up Lumesse
- PeopleFluent and NetDimensions Merge
- Learning Technologies Group Acquires PeopleFluent
- Kineo and e3Learning Join Forces
- Pearson Partners with Duolingo to Enhance Mobile Learning in College and Universities
- Callidus Software Acquires Learning Heroes
- Higher Learning Technologies Acquires gWhiz
- Sesame Workshop and IBM Collaborate to Develop Educational Platforms & Products
6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 76 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 78)
- The United States (43)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (12)
- Germany (1)
- The United Kingdom (8)
- Italy (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (12)
- Latin America (2)
- Middle East (3)
