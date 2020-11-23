Mobile Learning Market Size USD 63450 Million by 2026 at CAGR 20.6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Learning Market is Segmented by Type ( Mobile Content Authoring, E-books, Portable LMS, Mobile and Video-based Courseware ), by Application ( Academic Institutions, Enterprise), by Key Vendors (Netdimensions, SAP, Promethean, Upside, Skillsoft, CISCO Systems, AT&T, Dell, Citrix Systems, IBM, Others). This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Educational Services Industry Category. It also covers Global & Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2026.

The global Mobile Learning market size is projected to reach USD 63450 Million by 2026, from USD 20640 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 20.6% during 2021-2026.

The education sector has been significantly revolutionized by technological developments in the fields of computers, cell phones and information technology. From paper books and pencils to E-Solutions, the education system is moving forward.

With mobile phones being an inseparable tool in one's everyday life, mobile learning offers the ultimate solution to improve the overall learning experience by providing them with complete comfort in sharing knowledge and collaborating from different locations. Mobile learning solutions have also allowed mobile users to connect and communicate through their mobile devices.

Major factors driving the growth of mobile learning market size are, growing mobile and smartphone penetration and increasing demand for digital education are visibly driving the market for mobile learning.

COVID IMPACT ON MOBILE LEARNING MARKET

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) will significantly fuel the need for mobile learning solutions. The mobile learning market will gain momentum, with educational institutions conducting online lectures and businesses resorting to remote working strategies to ensure social distance.

Mobile learning technology is also being implemented by foreign organizations, such as the WHO, to support healthcare employees. The mobile learning app created specifically for healthcare workers by the WHO Academy provides training tools that inform them when treating COVID-19 patients to protect themselves from the virus.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MOBILE LEARNING MARKET

The growth of the mobile learning market size will be driven by increasing smartphone ownership across many developed & emerging economies. The transition from desktop-based learning has been facilitated by mobile learning, allowing users to access content on the go. These solutions are useful for consumers as they allow them to download lessons on computers or display them even when traveling online.

In order to create a unique and productive learning environment, Mobile Learning combines the classroom's techniques and skills with the versatility and scalability of advanced mobile technology. In addition, all time and distance constraints are bypassed by M-learning, as features such as video lectures, VOIP and others can be used to impart information through the mobile device. These advantages offered by M-learning is expected to increase the mobile learning market size.

The growth of the mobile learning market size will be fuelled by academic institutions implementing advanced mobile learning technology for K-12 grade training. In schools, tablets and smartphones help K-12 grade teachers have a more engaging experience in classrooms, as they can connect students with enticing mobile learning portals specifically built for children.

Other factors that will accelerate the mobile learning market size are the rise in the adoption of e-learning in educational institutions around the world and strategic alliances between software manufacturers and content providers to improve e-learning .

MOBILE LEARNING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest mobile learning market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the early adoption of the technology, wide availability of the internet and greater acceptance when compared to other regions.

Bandwidth affordability, affordable data plans, and increased awareness due to government initiatives are boosting the Asia Pacific region's mobile learning market share. Furthermore, the introduction of 5G is expected to propel the mobile learning market size in the Asia-Pacific region. Implementation of 5G can allow students to seamlessly stream educational videos by greatly decreasing buffering time. It also helps staff and students to provide input in real-time, improving the mobile immersive learning process.

MOBILE LEARNING MARKET SEGMENTS

Mobile Learning Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Mobile Content Authoring

E-books

Portable LMS

Mobile and Video-based Courseware.

Mobile Learning Market segment by Application, split into

Academic Institutions

Enterprise.

Mobile Learning Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America .

Who are the Major Players in the Mobile Learning Market?

Netdimensions, SAP, Promethean, Upside, Skillsoft, CISCO Systems, AT&T, Dell, Citrix Systems, IBM, Others

