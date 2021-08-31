Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Reveals World Championship North American Qualifier

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MOONTON Games and Estars today announced the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship North American Qualifier, which will take place September 11-12 and 18-19, marking the largest qualifier in the region to date. The open qualifier will see the best teams from across the United States and Canada go head-to-head for a share of a $6,500 prize pool with the winning team receiving a spot at the prestigious Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M3 World Championship. The event will also play host to notable esports and gaming talents including host Jake "SirActionSlacks" Kanner, caster Austin "Capitalist" Walsh, and content creator David "Assassin Dave" Mao.

The NA Qualifier will feature a single-elimination bracket, with a best-of-three series played through the semi-finals and concluding with a best-of-five series for the top eight teams. Action from the quarterfinals, semi-finals, and final will be live-streamed on Twitch, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube - promising two days of intense and exciting matches. Fans can tune in from 11:00 AM PDT on September 18 and September 19.

The $6,500 USD prize pool for the event will be split, with 1st place receiving $3,500 USD, 2nd place receiving $2,000 USD, and 3rd place receiving $1,000 USD. Over 2.7 million diamonds, the game's sought-after currency, will also be on the line for winners, participating teams, and viewers alike.

"It's an honor to be able to host our largest NA qualifier with Estars and provide more competitive opportunities in the region. With Mobile Legends: Bang Bang becoming one of the most-watched esports titles in the world, we have seen an incredible increase of players at a global level, including North America. We look forward to seeing the teams battle it out against the very best at the M3 World Championship," said Nicholas Chang, North America, Esports Manager at MOONTON Games.

As Mobile Legends: Bang Bang's most inclusive qualifier in North America to date, there will be no limit on the team registrations. With more competitive players than ever before, the qualifier aims to provide an opportunity for the United States and Canada to showcase their skills and become the best team in the world at the biggest Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship ever hosted. Registration is currently open at https://smash.gg/M3NAQual.

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M3 World Championship is set to take place in December with more details on format, location, and prize pool set to be announced in the coming months. In its third iteration, the World Championship will feature the top 16 teams from across the world. The M2 World Championship was hosted in Singapore and saw Bren Esports emerge victorious after taking down Burmese Ghouls and cementing their place in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang history.

About MOONTON

Established in 2014, MOONTON is a global video game company dedicated to gaming development, publication and esports. With more than 900 employees worldwide, the company operates offices in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China. It has successfully launched a number of high-profile mobile games globally and has built long-term relationships with governments and esports organizations in more than 30 countries around the world. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is its current star game and the leading mobile multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game worldwide.

About Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang is the most popular mobile Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game worldwide that brings communities together through teamwork and strategy. With over one billion installations and 100 million active monthly users, the award-winning game is among the top 10 most played in over 80 countries. With an extensive reach across the Asia Pacific region, the multiplayer is available in 139 countries with an expansive global esports presence.

About Mobile Legends Esports

Established in 2017, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Esports serves as a platform for players to pursue their dreams of becoming esports athletes and illuminate opportunities within the international esports ecosystem. MLBB Esports has since expanded to multiple leagues, including the MPL series hosted in Southeast Asia.

About Estars Studios

Estars Studios is the leading independent production company for esports and video games. Combining decades of experience in live sports production with a deep passion for competitive gaming, Estars Studios creates outstanding video content, premium esports competitions and more. It sets itself apart through productions that carry harder. For more information, visit estars.com.

