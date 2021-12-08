Mobile Map Market to grow at a CAGR of 18.41% by 2025 | Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Mobile Devices to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

The mobile map market segmentation by application (outdoor mobile map and indoor mobile map), end-user (automotive navigation, mobile and internet, and public sector and enterprise), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for mobile maps in the region. Favorable support from governments and the industrial pressure to enhance business productivity through the digital transformation of traditional industries will facilitate the mobile map market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

The mobile map market covers the following areas:

Companies Mentioned

The mobile map market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as M&A activities to compete in the market.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Alphabet Inc.

Apple Inc.

CE Info. Pvt. Ltd.

Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc.

HERE Global BV

Microsoft Corp.

NavInfo Co. Ltd.

TomTom International BV

Verizon Communications Inc.

Mobile Map Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 6.73 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 20.38 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., CE Info. Pvt. Ltd., Environmental Systems Research Institute Inc., HERE Global BV, Microsoft Corp., NavInfo Co. Ltd., TomTom International BV, and Verizon Communications Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

