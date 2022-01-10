Mobile Mapping Market worth $66.7 billion in 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a market research report "Mobile Mapping Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, by Application (Road Surveys, Topographic Mapping, 3D Modelling, Asset Management), Industry Vertical (Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Government) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Mobile Mapping Market size is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.5% during the forecast period, to reach USD 66.7 billion in 2026 from USD 27.3 billion in 2021.

Key factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market are the growing investments in smart city projects, adoption of advanced technology for surveying and mapping and increase in use of geospatial data.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Mapping Market"

162 – Tables

46 – Figures

167 – Pages

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=198266968



Topographic Mapping segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

Based on applications, the Mobile Mapping Market is segmented into road surveys, topographic mapping, 3D modeling, asset management and other applications. Topographic mapping segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period. A topographic survey is typically based upon systematic observation and published as a map series, consisting of two or more map sheets that combine to form the whole map. A topographic map series uses a common specification that includes the range of cartographic symbols employed, as well as a standard geodetic framework that defines the map projection, coordinate system, ellipsoid, and geodetic datum. Official topographic maps also adopt a national grid referencing system. Recent advances in mobile mapping technology enable new capabilities and complement or even replace traditional survey methods of topographical surveying.

Manufacturing industry vertical to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The manufacturing vertical faces various challenges, such as cargo, machinery, and equipment tampering; uneven operational workflow; false trade billing; liability protection; property damages; fires; and raw material thefts. Security of the staff, inventory, machinery, plant, and tools have to be managed and controlled to avoid any type of damages and provide an accident-free working environment. These challenges can be addressed using advanced and intelligent mobile mapping solutions. Mobile mapping technology further enables organizations to monitor the working environment and employee activities by providing increased workplace safety, preventing losses, monitoring daily operations, saving time and efforts by remote monitoring, and reducing OPEX. Further, mobile mapping technology plays an important role in the production of autonomous driving technology as it provides the digital world to meet the navigation safety requirements of future autonomous vehicle applications. Thus, car manufacturers utilize mobile mapping technology to produce accurate navigation services to meet the demand from the automotive industry.



Speak to Research Expert: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=198266968

North America to account for the highest market share during the forecast period

The Mobile Mapping Market is segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. The Mobile Mapping Market report provides insights into these regional markets in terms of market size, growth rates, future trends, market drivers, and COVID-19 impact. North America is expected to hold the highest market share in the overall Mobile Mapping Market during the forecast period. Following North America, Europe is expected to hold the second-highest market share during the forecast period. The presence of many mobile mapping vendors in the US and high awareness among enterprises about the benefits of mobile mapping solutions as part of strong marketing strategies, Investments in various technologies, including AI, IoT, big data, AR, and VR, and the growing rate of adoption of cloud services expected to drive the market in North America. Europe and MEA are also expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

The Mobile Mapping Market comprises major providers, such as Apple (US), AutoNavi (China), Black & Veatch (US), Garmin International (US), Google (US), Land Surveys (Australia), MapQuest (US), Microsoft (US), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Novatel Inc (Canada), Qualcomm (US), Comtech Telecommunications (US), Trimble (US), Ericsson (Sweden), TomTom (Netherlands), Foursquare Labs (US), Pasco Corporation (Japan), Topcon (Japan), NavVis (Germany), GeoSLAM (England), and Leica Geosystems (Switzerland).

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the Mobile Mapping Market with their company profiles, recent developments, COVID-19 developments, and key market strategies.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Mobility and Telecom Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

3D Mapping and Modeling Market by Component (Software Tools and Services), 3D Mapping Application, 3D Modeling Application, Vertical (Government and Defense, Engineering and Construction, Transportation and Logistics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025



Indoor Location Market by Component (Hardware, Solutions, and Services), Technology (BLE, UWB, Wi-Fi, RFID), Application (Emergency Response Management, Remote Monitoring), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-mapping-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mobile-mapping.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets