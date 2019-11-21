Mobile Marketing Magazine Honors Leanplum with Most Effective Messaging Campaign Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel engagement platform, today announced that it has won Mobile Marketing Magazine's Most Effective Messaging Campaign Award.

The Most Effective Messaging Campaign category recognizes companies spearheading growth and development with compelling customer interactions. Leanplum and its customer, Countable , have been recognized for their recent marketing campaign that enabled voters to easily connect with their political representatives to offer support or criticism of potential legislation.

"We're honored to have won the Most Effective Messaging Campaign award highlighting our work with Countable," said Athena Koutsonikolas, vice president of marketing at Leanplum. "Enabling meaningful interactions is at the heart of everything we do at Leanplum. Our work with Countable is a great example of how we empower our customers to interact with their end users in the most effective and relevant way."

Mobile Marketing Magazine's Effective Mobile Marketing Awards is celebrating its 10th anniversary, highlighting a decade of recognizing excellence in mobile marketing across the world. The award honors teams accelerating business impact through the power of mobile. The award recipients are selected by Mobile Marketing Magazine's panel of two dozen judges holding senior positions at global brands and agencies.

View the full list of The Effective Mobile Marketing Award winners here . Read more about the Leanplum, Countable partnership here .

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform, helps forward-looking brands like Tinder and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America . Learn more at www.leanplum.com .

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

