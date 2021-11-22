Mobile marketing platform, Mobiniti, acquired by PennSpring Capital

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FE International, Inc., the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), announces the acquisition of Mobiniti, a text marketing platform, by PennSpring Capital.

Launched in 2014, Mobiniti helps customers expand their sales through mobile marketing and SMS alert efforts through a market-leading software platform. Mobiniti provides text marketing services to more than 1,000 organizations across numerous industries.

Managing Partner at PennSpring Capital Lou Castelli said, "Bryan and Rocco have given their heart and soul to Mobiniti since its 2014 founding, and they have secured an enviable position at the forefront of SMS marketing. We believe that the platform's total addressable market is effectively limitless, with 92% of Americans owning cell phones and text messages receiving 98% open rates (with 40% engagement). Mobiniti is local to us, and we are honored to begin working with this energetic, creative team toward significant, sustainable expansion."

Mobiniti Co-Founders Bryan Hunsinger and Rocco Ciavarella will each retain significant equity, and strategic consulting positions in the company, in partnership with PennSpring Capital. "We are thrilled to join forces with Lou and PennSpring – their financial and operational resources are precisely what we require to build on our prior successes and take Mobiniti to even greater heights," said Mr. Hunsinger.



FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition of Mobiniti.

"Rocco and Bryan have built a highly scalable business, and I look forward to seeing how, together with PennSpring, they will continue to grow Mobiniti," said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. "It was a pleasure working with the Mobiniti team to ensure a seamless acquisition."

About PennSpring Capital



Based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, PennSpring is a people-forward investment firm focused on lower middle-market opportunities. PennSpring Capital pursues majority equity investments that support a variety of situations, including management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs.

About FE International, Inc.



FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and content businesses, with over 1,100 closed transactions.



Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.



FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies in 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a three-time Inc. 5000 company.

