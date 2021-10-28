Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market worth $404 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market by Application (Homeland Security, Military & Defence, Environmental monitoring, Emergency/rapid response & Disaster Management, Narcotics Detection, Chemical leak detection, Forensics), & Region - Global Forecasts to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 404 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Mobile Mass Spectrometers Market"

28 – Tables

02 – Figures

100 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186510414

Product architecture & ease of use and technological advancements are high growth prospects for the mobile mass spectrometers market during the forecast period.

Environmental testing segment, by application, is expected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2021 to 2026.

Based on application, mobile mass spectrometers market has been segmented into homeland security, environmental testing, narcotics detection, forensics, rapid response & disaster management military and other applications. Environmental testing is the key application of mobile mass spectrometers. Rising global demand for in situ environmental monitoring is expected to drive the mobile mass spectrometer market. Moreover, regulations and legislations set forth by government organizations have triggered the testing, inspection, and certification of environmental samples tested by the government and manufacturing companies. Regulatory bodies have introduced guidelines for regulating the inspection, sampling, and testing services of environmental samples to detect the presence of pollutants and contaminants. These bodies have introduced various programs to generate awareness and set testing specifications to ensure the safety of the environment and reduce the health risks associated with a polluted environment.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186510414

North America: The dominating market in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.

North America has a diverse and well-established R&D infrastructure, with the rapid adoption of portable and technologically advanced techniques among end-user industries. North America accounted for the largest market share in the mobile mass spectrometers market in 2020. A number of factors, such as growing greater government focus on narcotics detection and homeland security and the opioid crisis are driving the growth of the North American mobile mass spectrometers market globally. Moreover, in North American region the regulatory bodies are closely monitoring the safety and quality of the environment to establish environmental safety across the geographies.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=186510414

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the mobile mass spectrometers market. The major players in the mobile mass spectrometer industry are FLIR (US), 908 Devices(US), PerkinElmer (US), Inficon (Switzerland), BaySpec (US)Bruker Corporation (US), PURSPEC (US), Focused Photonics (China), 1st detect (US), and Kore Technology(UK) among others.

These players are adopting various strategies to increase their share in the mobile mass spectrometers market. Products up-gradation, new product launches, investments, and expansions have been a widely adopted strategy by the major players in the mobile mass spectrometers industry.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Analytical and Scientific Instrumentation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Environmental Monitoring Market by Product (Indoor, Outdoor Monitors [Fixed, Portable], Sensors, Wearables), Component (Particulate, Gas, Temperature, Noise), Sampling Method (Continuous, Active), Application (Air, Water, Soil, Noise) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/environmental-monitoring-market-216846315.html

Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market by Product (Camera, Reagent, Consumable, LC, GC, Electrophoresis, PCR, NGS, MS, IR, UV-Vis Spectrometer), Application (Toxicology, DNA Analysis, Biometric), End user (Government & Forensic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/forensic-equipment-supplies-market-254612639.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-mass-spectrometers-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/mobile-mass-spectrometers.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets