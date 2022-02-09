Mobile Medical Imaging Systems Improving Care Accessibility and Convenience for Patients

"The deployment of advanced image processing and noise cancellation technologies in the mobile medical imaging systems helps produce sharp, premium-quality patient images, providing higher diagnostic value for health professionals," said Neeraj Nitin Jadhav, TechVision Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The deployment of these portable medical imaging tools improves healthcare professionals' productivity and reduces the need for transporting critically ill patients from the hospital to radiology imaging diagnostic centers and the complications associated with it."

Jadhav added: "The miniaturization of components has enabled the development of mobile medical imaging systems with compact designs, facilitating the portability of these tools. Their benefits, including safety and lower cost of ownership, have led to their increased use in clinical settings, such as nursing homes, urgent care centers, physician offices, and patients' homes. In the future, other outpatient clinics will also deploy these systems."

The increasing use of mobile medical imaging systems such as X-ray, CT, MRI and mobile ultrasound scanners across the healthcare landscape presents lucrative growth prospects for market participants, including:

Use of single-exposure, dual-energy subtraction X-ray technology : Mobile medical imaging companies can focus on the use of single-exposure, dual-energy subtraction X-ray technology-based detectors in mobile X-ray scanners that offer better diagnostic sensitivity compared to traditional X-ray detectors.

: Mobile medical imaging companies can focus on the use of single-exposure, dual-energy subtraction X-ray technology-based detectors in mobile X-ray scanners that offer better diagnostic sensitivity compared to traditional X-ray detectors. Deployment of photon-counting computed tomography (PCCT) technology : Companies developing mobile CT scanners should forge partnerships with research institutes to deploy PCCT technology in these platforms to generate patient images with better spatial resolution and contrast, achieved even with a lower radiation dose, reducing the patient's exposure to radiation.

: Companies developing mobile CT scanners should forge partnerships with research institutes to deploy in these platforms to generate patient images with better spatial resolution and contrast, achieved even with a lower radiation dose, reducing the patient's exposure to radiation. Focus on use of mobile stroke units: Mobile MRI scanner companies should collaborate with academia and research institutes to develop portable mobile stroke units that air and road ambulances can easily deploy.

Global Mobile Medical Imaging Technology Innovations and Growth Opportunities is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's TechVision research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

