Mobile Middleware Market to Grow by USD 7.60 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth Driven by Rising Demand for mobile enterprise applications- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mobile middleware market by deployment (on-premise and cloud), end-user (BFSI, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to technavio offering. The potential growth difference for the mobile middleware market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 7.60 billion. The rising demand for mobile enterprise applications is a key factor driving market growth. The application is mainly used in the business world to overcome problems such as poor internal communication and improve customer service between businesses, known as mobile business applications. Furthermore, the primary purpose of enterprise mobile applications is to deploy multiple operating systems, networks, and devices. Messaging, data management, data processing, and integration between enterprise mobile applications and operating systems, networks, and devices are some of the key services provided by mobile middleware. There are several types of mobile business applications that are applicable in an enterprise environment. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Middleware Market 2023-2027

Market Challenge

Limited resources in mobile devices is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

The mobile middleware market is segmented by Deployment (On-premise and Cloud), End-user (BFSI, Transportation and logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Retail and others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The on-premise segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is growing demand for the on-premises segment as it helps to bridge the gap between existing on-premises and mobile apps. BSFI, healthcare, logistics, and transportation, among many others, are some of the key industries that are increasingly adopting on-premises segmentation. These areas with sensitive data often require a high level of data security in addition to compliance with applicable standards. Additionally, many organizations are increasingly investing in systems on-premises, but these systems are difficult to replace or migrate. Therefore, mobile middleware plays an important role in data synchronization and recovery. The main advantage of portable middleware is that it helps to minimize latency and improve the overall performance of the system. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the mobile middleware market:

Adobe Inc., Appery LLC, Avon Technologies Pvt Ltd., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Gartner Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Octal IT Solution, Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Softeq Development Corp., Temenos AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc.

Mobile Middleware Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7.60 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 17.59 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, India, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adobe Inc., Appery LLC, Avon Technologies Pvt Ltd., Axway Software SA, BlackBerry Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., Gartner Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Octal IT Solution, Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, Softeq Development Corp., Temenos AG, TIBCO Software Inc., Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

