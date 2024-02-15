"Mobile Mortgage Mom" Begins 12,000 mile Cross-Country Trek to Educate and Provide Access to Home Ownership

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Top mortgage influencer, Jordan Nutter (@mobilemortgagemom) has launched what will be a 12,000 mile tour across the nation to educate would-be first-time home buyers and as she says "to let the next generation of homeowners know that securing a mortgage and fulfilling their dream of home ownership is well within reach regardless of credit score or financial status."

Mobile Mortgage Mom Jordan Nutter preparing for her nationwide tour. Mobile Mortgage Mom Jordan Nutter with her 40 foot RV as she prepares to travel the nation to promote access to homeownership.

Jordan, herself a registered loan officer, embarked from her home in Los Angeles on February 12, 2024 in her branded 40 ft RV, accompanied by her 11-month-old daughter, Charlie, and husband Zach, along with their 2 dogs, Olivier and Mia (a pitbull and rottweiler). The couple decided to rent their home of four years, and live on the road during the coming year in order to pursue Jordan's passion for providing education and resources that first-time home buyers need in order to successfully navigate the process of qualifying for and obtaining a mortgage.

"Home ownership in America continues to be the most important step on the road to financial security and yet too many families and individuals believe that qualifying for a mortgage is out of reach," says Jordan Nutter. "I'm determined to show up in towns and cities across our country to help those people understand their options and to give them the tools that will unlock their access to what is still an essential part of the American Dream."

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) reported that the average age of first-time homebuyers increased from 33 in 2021 to 36 in 2022, while only 26% of homebuyers in 2022 were first-time homebuyers, the lowest ratio since NAR began tracking first-time home ownership. In contrast, in 2010, first-time homebuyers accounted for 50% of all homebuyers.

Partnering with FirstHome IQ , a non-profit organization dedicated to offering "homeownership education, inspiration, and resources that lead to equal opportunities to build wealth through homeownership for the next generation," Jordan will be traveling in her branded RV to more than 50 towns and cities in 30 states over the next 7 months, presenting at community centers, colleges and universities, retail parking lots and neighborhoods and connecting would-be homeowners to essential resources. Jordan will also be teaming-up with local real estate companies to offer free seminars detailing the mortgage process for young, aspiring home buyers. The full list of cities and locations where Jordan will be visiting can be found at: "Where's Jordan?"

Throughout her initial 7-month long tour, Jordan will be documenting her travels and experiences on the road for her more than 250,000 followers. Those requesting a visit by Jordan during her tour can submit a request at Mobile Mortgage Mom .

