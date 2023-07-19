Mobile Offender Recognition System to be Provided to Border Sheriffs at No Cost

System Enables Law Enforcement to Identify Offenders and Threats in Seconds

PLYMOUTH, Mass., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing crisis at our nation's southwest border requires action. BI2 Technologies, a national leader in iris biometric recognition technology, announced that they will provide sheriffs in 31 counties along the border with free access to the nation's largest iris biometric recognition database through BI2 Technologies' Mobile Offender Recognition & Information (MORIS™) System to help law enforcement identify individuals in seconds. 

MORIS™ is a patented (US Patent 8,719,584), mobile, wireless and handheld offender recognition and information system, compatible with Apple, Android and Windows that enables law enforcement across the country the wireless ability to positively identify offenders from any location where there is cell service supporting Internet connectivity.

MORIS™ works in conjunction with BI2's I.R.I.S.™ (Inmate Recognition and Identification System), the nation's only secure, encrypted, real-time national criminal justice data sharing network, based on Iris Biometric technology. This one-of-a-kind system means that any offender enrolled in the national database can be positively identified in seconds from virtually anywhere.

This unique national database allows Sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies to quickly determine the identity of the person in their custody and provides criminal justice information from other jurisdictions across the country, if the offender is enrolled in the system.

In making the announcement during the National Sheriff's Association Border Security Committee at the Association's annual meeting in Grand Rapids Michigan, BI2 Technologies Chief Operating Officer John Leonard praised the Sheriffs and other law enforcement agencies for the work they do every day. "It is critical that deputies and other law enforcement officers in the field know who they are dealing with and the threats they may pose to their communities and our nation," said Mr. Leonard. 

Cochise County Arizona Sheriff and NSA Border Security Committee Chair Mark Dannels thanked BI2 Technologies for their long-term commitment to our nation's sheriffs. "I want to thank BI2 Technologies for this generous offer to help our deputies and other law enforcement officers quickly identify individuals they encounter," said Sheriff Dannels. "This is another example of the commitment BI2 Technologies has made to Sheriffs across the country over the past 28 years and we look forward to continuing our partnership with them as we address the crisis at our border."

About BI2 Technologies

BI² Technologies (Biometric Intelligence and Identification Technologies) is an award-winning and recognized leader in the development and implementation of cost-effective, multimodal biometric identity management solutions. BI² Technologies' created and maintains the only national, cloud-based iris biometric network and database. No other organization, public or private, has developed or implemented this capability.

With the endorsement and support of the National Sheriffs' Association (NSA), more than 2,100 of the nation's 3,000 Sheriffs have asked to join the network. BI² Technologies' innovative, interoperable and easily integrated biometric technologies and solutions are already improving public safety in law enforcement agencies in forty-seven (47) states.

BI² Technologies is a privately held Massachusetts corporation located in Plymouth, Massachusetts.

