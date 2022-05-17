Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America |Drillship Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation| Technavio

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the global mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market growth is the increase in oil and gas demand due to rising industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India and China . According to The World Bank Group, the global annual percentage growth in value addition in the industrial sector, including the construction sector, increased from 2.19% in 2012 to 2.6% in 2020. The global urban population grew from 51.65% (of the total population) in 2010 to 61.4% in 2020, as per the World Bank Group. In addition, the global consumption of liquid fuel is expected to reach 103.04 MPBD by 2021. Such factors will drive the growth of the MODU market during the forecast period.

Market Challenges - The key challenge to the global MODU industry growth is the environmental concerns associated with oil and gas E and P activities. Oil and gas drilling activities cause serious damage to the environment, including oil spills, air and water pollution due to toxic chemical emissions, and climate change because of methane emissions. Fracking also produces large amounts of wastewater containing dissolved chemicals and contaminants such as methane. The violation of laws or international mandates due to the spillage of oil or any oil-related products into the environment entails sizeable penalties, which may vary significantly, both at the regional and the international levels. Hydrocarbon agencies such as Colombia Agencia Nacional de Hidrocarburos and India Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and other safety organizations, such as the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers, play a crucial role in developing norms to provide greater consistency in safe practices in the oil and gas E and P sector. Such factors will limit the market growth in the forecast years.

Segmentation Analysis:

The mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market report is segmented by Type (Drillship, Jack-up, and semi-submersible) and Geography (North America, Middle East, and Africa, APAC, South America, and Europe).

The mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market share growth by the drillship segment will be significant for revenue generation. Drillships are increasingly being used in offshore oil and gas E and P operations due to their capability to drill up to around 8,200 feet or deeper. Newly developed drillships can also drill down to 12,000 feet or deeper. Such factors will support the segment growth in the coming years.

Some Companies Mentioned

.The mobile offshore drilling unit (MODU) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Aban Offshore Ltd.



Borr Drilling Ltd.



China International Marine Containers Group Ltd.



China Oilfield Services Ltd.



Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.



Fincantieri Spa



Hyundai Heavy Industries Group



Keppel Corporation Ltd.



Lloyd Alman



Nabors Industries Ltd.



Nestle Marine Drilling Ltd.



Noble Corp. Plc



Northern Drilling Ltd.



Odfjell Drilling Ltd.



Parker Wellbore



Seadrill Ltd.



Stena AB



The Drilling Co.of 1972 AS



Transocean Ltd.



Valaris Plc

Mobile Offshore Drilling Unit (MODU) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.97% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 9.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.57 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aban Offshore Ltd., Borr Drilling Ltd., China International Marine Containers Group Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Fincantieri Spa, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Keppel Corporation Ltd., Lloyd Alman, Nabors Industries Ltd., Nestle Marine Drilling Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, Northern Drilling Ltd., Odfjell Drilling Ltd., Parker Wellbore, Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, The Drilling Co.of 1972 AS, Transocean Ltd., and Valaris Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Drillship - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Drillship - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Drillship - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Drillship - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Drillship - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Jack-up - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Jack-up - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Jack-up - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Jack-up - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Jack-up - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Semisubmersible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Semisubmersible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Semisubmersible - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Semisubmersible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Semisubmersible - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Saudi Arabia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aban Offshore Ltd.

Exhibit 93: Aban Offshore Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Aban Offshore Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Aban Offshore Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Borr Drilling Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Borr Drilling Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Borr Drilling Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Borr Drilling Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Borr Drilling Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 China Oilfield Services Ltd.

Exhibit 100: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 101: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: China Oilfield Services Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.

Exhibit 104: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Fincantieri Spa

Exhibit 107: Fincantieri Spa - Overview



Exhibit 108: Fincantieri Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 109: Fincantieri Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Fincantieri Spa - Segment focus

10.8 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

Exhibit 111: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Overview



Exhibit 112: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Segment focus

10.9 Keppel Corporation Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Keppel Corporation Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Keppel Corporation Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: Keppel Corporation Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nabors Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 118: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 119: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 120: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 121: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Nabors Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 Noble Corp. Plc

Exhibit 123: Noble Corp. Plc - Overview



Exhibit 124: Noble Corp. Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Noble Corp. Plc - Key news



Exhibit 126: Noble Corp. Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Noble Corp. Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Transocean Ltd.

Exhibit 128: Transocean Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Transocean Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Transocean Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Transocean Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

