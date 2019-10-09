Mobile Optimization Initiative Recommends Key Implementations Ahead of the 2019 Online Shopping Season

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile Optimization Initiative (MOI), a leading community of systems integrators and merchants for mobile eCommerce optimization, announces the availability of a critical optimization feature to help maximize future eCommerce revenue and conversions.

HiConversion: Collaborative Customer Experience Optimization (C-CXO) Platform

The Optimization Tagging Extension (OTE) will give eCommerce retailers essential insights into how shoppers are interacting with their websites. This feature is a non-obtrusive extension that merchants can implement in minutes that captures shopper behavior and conversion metrics. It is especially attractive in the lead up to the online holiday shopping season as it has no effect on-site performance for merchants concerned about impacting their site's integrity over the busiest and most profitable time of the year.

Through this feature, merchants can take all of their shopping data and revisit it in 2020 to see where improvements can lead to future increases in revenue and conversions.

The Mobile Optimization Initiative is supported by a community of systems integrators and powered by HiConversion's customer experience optimization platform (CXO). The platform enables merchants to create winning digital experiences and connect them back to essential business goals.

"To capture and increase revenue, online retailers need to know exactly how consumers are engaging with their digital platforms," says the HiConversion VP of Marketing and Product, Ben Virdee-Chapman. "The MOI's tagging feature enables merchants to do just that by showing them key behaviors and patterns."

By being able to see these behaviors and patterns, retailers can determine what elements are working well on their sites, and what areas can be improved through optimization.

The MOI recommends that retailers enable the tagging feature before the 2019 holiday retail season.

"The holiday season, starting with Black Friday through to the start of 2020, is a great time to be gathering this data so that merchants can act on this data without interrupting their 2019 holiday sales," adds Virdee-Chapman.

Holiday Power Bundle for Mobile Revenue Optimization

In addition, the MOI recommends five key optimization experiments to implement before the 2019 holiday season. Called the Holiday Power Bundle , the experiments include:

Simplify the Cart Header Collapse the Coupon or Promo Code Add-to-Cart Transition to Minicart Pop-up Customize Holiday CTA Buttons Add Charitable Giving Options

These experiments were tracked during the 2018 holiday shopping season and ranged from 2.1% to 14.8% in RPV (Revenue Per Visitor) increase across desktop and mobile sales.

"Merchants within the Initiative saw tremendous results from the Holiday Power Bundle over the 2018 holiday season," says Virdee-Chapman. "While no two merchants are the same, the positive results from 2018 suggests a similar pattern for merchants over the 2019 holiday season."

Join The Mobile Optimization Initiative

Whether merchants want to start with OTE, or start implementing the Holiday Power Bundle right away, all merchants are encouraged to join the Initiative today. Please visit: https://www.mobileoptimized.org

About The Mobile Optimization Initiative

The Mobile Optimization Initiative is a collaboration and experimentation community designed to understand why the gap in mobile and desktop conversions persists in order to help eCommerce providers grow mobile sales.

For media inquiries contact:

Ben Virdee-Chapman

1-866-251-4335

22411@email4pr.com

SOURCE Mobile Optimization Initiative (through HiConversion)

Related Links

https://www.mobileoptimized.org

