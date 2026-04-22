Mobile Payment Market Volume Expected to Reach $16,142.0 Billion by 2034 at CAGR of 8.1% | Allied Market Research

Explosion of Smartphone Penetration, Growth of E-Commerce Sector, Cashless Initiatives Led by Government and Fraud Detection Powered by AI to Drive US$ 420 Bn Opportunity in Global Mobile Payment Market

WILMINGTON, Del., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This comprehensive new report titled "Mobile Payment Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024–2034" is deployed by Allied Market Research. This report is a comprehensive evaluation of global mobile payment market outlook, analyzing the mobile payment market size and dynamics considering the competitive landscape, segmentation analysis, regional opportunities and developments over a comparative digital finance ecosystem.

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Market Size of Mobile Payment & Growth

According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global mobile payment market was valued at $7,280.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach $16,142.0 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2025 to 2034. This remarkable mobile payment market growth path mirrors the deepening and expanding reach of that technology into consumer spending, retail commerce, peer-to-peer transfers and worldwide business payments.

Mobile payments are transactions that are carried out using a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet, to digitally exchange funds or pay for goods and services usually through wallets or apps connected to bank accounts or credit cards. Near-Field Communication (NFC), QR codes, and mobile payment apps like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Paypal enable these transactions, and their benefits include convenience, biometric security for safer payments, better accessibility for underserved populations all while providing faster settlement at a lower cost.

The global surge in smartphone penetration rate, the rapid growth of e-commerce and online retail sector, and government initiatives for cashless transactions and digital financial inclusion is some of the key elements supporting the mobile payment market growth. Cloud application management to the internet of things (IoT) also has an impact here.

Report Quick-Reference Data:

Aspects Details Market Size By 2034 USD 16.1 trillion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.1% Forecast period 2024 - 2034 Report Pages 254 By End User Personal

Business By Transaction Mode Mobile Web Payments

Near-Field Communication

SMS Direct Carrier Billing

Others By Region North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Mobile Payment Market Insights

A report by Allied Market Research highlights following key findings that shape the landscape of mobile payment industry:

Seamless technology revolutionized: Driver of growth for NFC and contactless payments Near-field communication (NFC) is expected to maintain its leader status in the global mobile payment market share in 2024. Additionally, the increasing usage of smartphones and wearable devices embedded with NFC technology expands the reachability of contactless payment.

Mobile Web Payments Fastest-Growing Mode: Although NFC experience the highest absolute sale during revenue, mobile web payments is touted to witness the fastest growth in terms of CAGR (2018-2025) across all segments, thanks to enhanced penetration of smartphones and increased access to internet coupled with fundamental global transitions from cash-based systems into e-commerce & digital retail environments.

AI-Powered Fraud Detection as a Market Growth Enabler: The meteoric rise of artificial intelligence-driven applications in the mobile payment ecosystem is working to fuel major market growth across the forecast period. Whether it be real-time fraud detection that can block a suspicious transaction in milliseconds or hyper-personalised financial services and agentic payment capabilities allowing autonomous purchases to be made by an AI, at its core, integration of AI is radically elevating both security standards and the overall payment experience.

Growing Digital Wallet Ecosystem: Vendors like ApplePay, Google Pay and Alipay among digital wallets are seeing increasing transaction volumes as well as other players (India: Paytm Africa: Mpesa) especially in Asia. However, the seamless integration of mobile wallets into super apps, e-commerce platforms, and daily consumer services is enabling habitual adoption.

Maturing Infrastructure for Real-Time Payments: Systems (e.g. India's Unified Payments Interface [UPI], Brazil's Pix, and new cross-border real-time payment systems) are improving access through instantaneous, low-cost funds transfer as well features such as voice-based payments and off-line capabilities that extend the reach of mobile payments to populations not already served.

Restraint Security and Data Privacy Concerns: Even though mobile payment market is witnessing strong growth, resistance to technology adoption among certain consumer segments coupled with security of data privacy are restraining the growth. Ongoing investment in advanced security architectures including biometrics and tokenization will be critical to combat increasing scrutiny of data breaches and changing regulatory requirements.

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Mobile Payment Market Segmentation

For the mobile payment market segmentation, three key dimensions are assessed: End User, Transaction Mode, and Region.

Personal Segment Leads by End User:

In terms of end-user segmentation, the global mobile payment market in 2024 was dominated by the personal end-user segment. The individual consumer continues to be the driving force behind mobile payment adoption, supported by increasing consumer demand for more convenient payments, loyalty programs, and a growing integration of digital wallets into everyday spending behavior. Similarly, rapid expansion of the enterprise sector due to the growth in adoption of mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) systems and digital payment infrastructure by enterprises is also leading to an increase in demand for visa QR codes as they enable faster, cashless transactions whilst reducing operational overheads and supporting increasingly mobile-first customer bases.

By Transaction Mode Mobile Web Payments & NFC:

In 2024, mobile web payments were the leading segment in the mobile payment market by transaction mode, propelled by an increased pace of online shopping across the world and high global penetration of mobile internet. That said, the Near-Field Communication (NFC) segment should see the highest growth over the next few years. While NFC-based solutions still provide the fastest, most secure option across both ends of transaction types by making in-store payments quick and frictionless for consumers while increasing throughput for businesses. SMS/Direct Carrier Billing remains a substantial means of entering digital payments in specific developing economies as NFC Infrastructure has not yet saturated the areas, benefitting from low-end mobile devices as an inclusive on ramp.

Mobile Payment Market Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific Dominant Market Leader:

In the year 2024, Asia-Pacific captured a tremendous share of the mobile payment market based on Smartphone penetration and other factors such as urban expansion and government assistance in abolishing cash transactions as well moving towrds digital financial inclusion. China continues to dominate the regional market due to advanced digital infrastructure, high QR code usage, payment platforms integrated into super apps, and a very tech-savvy population. India is one of the most exciting growth stories in the world, and with UPI platform handling billions of transactions on a monthly basis. In June, China and Hong Kong announced Payment Connect the first real-time cross-border payment system that connects China's IBPS (Immediate Transfer Service) with Hong Kong's FPS (Faster Payment System); another demonstration of Asia-pacific taking a lead in mobile payment services innovations.

LAMEA -Fastest-Growing Region:

The mobile payment market in LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East & Africa) is expected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in smartphone penetration, internet adoption rate and growing popularity of digital financial services. The growing supportive regulatory frameworks in the countries such as Brazil, South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia are aiding to the speedy adoption of mobile payment platforms. Active fintech innovations, advocacy for digital literacy, and bank-fintech partnerships in the region are paving the way for Latin America to dominate the LAMEA region. For example, in June 2025 EBANX teamed up with Mexican fintech Aplazo to roll out BNPL options throughout Mexico — one more evidence of Fintech dynamism across the region!

North America - A Technology & Innovation Super Power:

North America holds a dominant innovation space in the global mobile payment market, driven by widespread adoption of NFC contactless technology across multiple sectors, maturing digital wallet ecosystems based around established players like Apple Pay and Google Pay, and agile enterprise mobile point-of-sale deployment. The United States — still a critical market, albeit with federal investments in payment modernization and major card networks upgrading tokenization infrastructure. This is further reflected in Stripe's reported USD 1.4 trillion in payment volume over 2024, almost three times the size of e-commerce globally for that year.

Europe - Driven by Regulations Growing Digital Payments:

Robust regulatory support led by PSD2 (Revised Payment Services Directive) and open banking frameworks are acting as a tailwind for Europe s mobile payment market, creating the ideal environment for accelerated adoption of mobile wallets & new entrants like FinTechs to take on traditional banks. UK, Germany and the Nordic countries are leading the charge when it comes to adoption, with a BNPL segment that is expanding rapidly across retail verticals driven by new players like Klarna.

Top Players in Mobile Payment Market

Boku Inc., One MobiKwik Systems Ltd., Alipay, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Apple Inc., One 97 Communications Ltd, PayPal Holdings, Inc., Stripe, Inc., Monzo Bank Limited, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., N26 Bank SE, Klarna Bank AB, Google LLC, Block, Inc., Adyen N.V., Vodafone Group Plc., VISA, INC., Moneris Solutions Corporation, Mastercard Incorporated., WeChat Pay Hong Kong Limited

The global mobile payment market is highly fragmented comprised of a seamless mix of global technology behemoths, financial institutions, fintech disruptors and local digital payment platforms. profiled key players for the Allied Market Research report include:

Apple Inc. (Apple Pay) - As one of the largest global solutions for contactless mobile payments, Apple has a footprint of 95 countries where Apple Pay is enabled with deep integrations throughout the Apple device ecosystem. Apple announced Tap to Pay on iPhone for eight new European countries in May 2025, allowing merchants to accept contactless payments directly on an iPhone (without dedicated card readers).

Google LLC (Google Pay) - Google has a mobile payment platform that uses its Android ecosystem to provide NFC capabilities, QR codes and online payments in the consumer and business sectors worldwide.

Mastercard Incorporated - Mastercard is a global payments technology leader that enabled AI-powered fraud detection in 2025, blocking questionable transactions within 50 milliseconds and achieving nearly 20% greater reduction in fraud rates while accelerating tokenization penetration to 35% within the network.

A powerhouse in global payments infrastructure, VISA, INC. acquired Pismo Pisma is a company offering local real-time payment capabilities across Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe that was sold for about $1 billion to help firm largest next-generation payment rails by the same name.

Less than two years before, in August 2025, a new global leader in digital payments PayPal Holdings, Inc. announced that it was expanding its stablecoin PYUSD and making this form of money available for mobile checkout use so consumers can pay with cryptocurrency for purchases from millions of online merchants (Sohn et al., National Center for Economic Research, 2023).

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Pay) - Samsung Pay utilizes the NFC and Magnetic Secure Transmission(MST) technologies to contactless payments for almost all types of payment terminals, catering to a large consumer base in Asia-Pacific, North America, and some parts of Europe 1st August 2023.

Stripe, Inc. - The global payment infrastructure company serving hundreds of thousands of businesses worldwide, Stripe processed USD 1.4 trillion in payments volume in 2024 due to strong out-of-the-box adoption by AI-native business customers as well as a robust set of payment orchestration tools.

Alipay (Ant Group) & WeChat Pay (Tencent) - At near 100% penetration in China market share, these lifestyle super-app platforms get integrations done across the board and are core to data orchestration for billions of transactions a day via its retail, peer-to-peer, and cross-border payment channels.

Klarna Bank AB - Klarna, the largest BNPL in Europe, continues to grow its mobile payment and flexible commerce solutions globally rubbing off 12% of the European digital wallet market.

The major players in the mobile payment market use strategies like product portfolio expansion, mergers and acquisition, strategic partnership, geographic expansion and technology collaboration to strengthen their position in the global mobile payment landscape.

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Key Recent Industry Developments

The transformative developments in the mobile payments industry across 2024–2026 are ushering sustainable changes in terms of competitive landscape, addressable market expansion, and payment security standards:

The feature was later introduced to eight additional European countries Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Greece, Iceland, Luxembourg and Malta allowing merchants anywhere in the region to accept contactless payments directly with an iPhone down significantly reducing merchant hardware friction (2023).

August 2025: PayPal announced a further expansion of PYUSD (the dollar-denominated stablecoin ) for its mobile checkout flow, enabling consumers to use the USD-pegged cryptocurrency to make purchases with more than dozens millions online merchants worldwide and bringing digital assets one step closer to liquidity with general consumer credit.

) for its mobile checkout flow, enabling consumers to use the USD-pegged to make purchases with more than dozens millions online merchants worldwide and bringing digital assets one step closer to liquidity with general consumer credit. July 2025 Visa has announced the acquisition of cloud-native payments platform Pismo for $1 billion, enhancing Visa's core competency and leadership in real-time payment processing while also expanding its next-generation payment rails throughout Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Europe.

June 2025: Payment Connect introduced by China and Hong Kong for real-time cross-border payments connecting China's Interbank Payment System (IBPS) with the Faster Payment System (FPS) of Hong Kong allowing seamless instant transactions across both markets.

June 2025: EBANX teamed up with Aplazo, a Mexico-based BNPL fintech to further the expansion of flexible, installment-based payment alternatives throughout the country and address the increasing demand for B2C-native buy now, pay later solutions in Latin America´s mobile commerce ecosystem.

to further the expansion of flexible, installment-based payment alternatives throughout the country and address the increasing demand for B2C-native buy now, pay later solutions in Latin America´s mobile commerce ecosystem. 2025: Mastercard used AI-powered fraud detection to cut rates of low-level card fraud globally and block suspicious transactions in less than 50 milliseconds over its world network, raising the bar for at-scale real-time payment security.

detection to cut rates of low-level card globally and block suspicious transactions in less than 50 milliseconds over its world network, raising the bar for at-scale real-time payment security. 2025: Mastercard announce an agentic payment capability, "Agent Pay", built on their Tokenization capabilities that allow agents to autonomously make purchases and manage subscriptions and transactions for users – a significant shift in AI-enabled mobile payments.

capabilities that allow agents to autonomously make purchases and manage subscriptions and transactions for users – a significant shift in AI-enabled mobile payments. 2024: $1.4T Payment Volume 580% YoY enabled by AI-native commerce customers → mobile and digital payment infrastructure = foundation of the digital economy

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