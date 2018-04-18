Mobile Payment Technologies Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market: Overview

The mobile payment technologies research report provides valuable insights on the global mobile payment technologies market for the 2017-2024 forecast period, where 2016 is the base year and 2015 values have been provided for historical reference. It examines past and current growth trends to present projections for regional markets as well as the global market.



The executive summary section provides a snapshot of this market throwing light on demand-supply dynamics over a timescale.The report looks into prevalent trends and technologies playing a pivotal role in the growth of the said market over the aforementioned forecast period.



It also examines various demand drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are expected to influence the market during the 2017-2024 forecast timeframe.



The research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the mobile payment technologies market in terms of purchase type, type, and end-use application.The report aims to understand the factors aiding the growth of mobile payment technologies market.



It also aims to identify various factors that are likely to aid the growth of mobile payment technologies market.



Going ahead, the report also provides revenue estimates in terms of (US$ Bn).The report analyzes the adoption of various types of mobile payment technologies in different end-use applications which would consequently facilitate the growth of this market.



The study also aims to understand the adoption of mobile payment technologies across industry verticals as the technology is currently at a nascent stage.



Extensive Research Phase add Credibility to Report Analysis



The making of the report involved employing bottom-up approach to assess market values for key segments.Top-down approach has been employed to counter validate the estimated values along with end-use application segments.



Macro-economic indicators such as GDP, financial services, industry output, IT spending, and government regulations have been examined in the making of the report.



The secondary sources tapped into for making the report include World Bank payment statistics, government websites, company annual & financial reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings.In-depth secondary research phase in the making of the report provide us with overall market size and revenue projections for key segments.



The primary research phase initially involved formulation of a detailed discussion guide to conduct interviews with industry experts and opnion leaders.



Data was validated using triangulation method, in which primary, secondary, and in-house analysis contributed to the final data.Analysts used MS Excel to determine qualitative and quantitative insights about the industry.



The complete analysis and market value estimations were thereafter presented in the required format.



In-depth Competitive Analysis helps Gain Useful Insights



The report includes a section dedicated to the competitive outlook of the mobile payment technologies market. It mentions top players in the mobile payment technologies space along with a detailed competitive profile of each of them. In addition, the report throws light on key growth strategies adopted by leading market players along with information on financial standing, business positioning, and SWOTs



