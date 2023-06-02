Mobile payments market 2023-2027; Segmentation by Location, Type and Geography; CAGR accelerating at 20.49% by 2027- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mobile payments market market segmentation by location (remote payment and proximity payment), type (money transfers, merchandise purchases, bill payments, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).It also features a thorough study of the factors, patterns, and challenges.

Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports Download the PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Mobile Payments Market 2023-2027

Regional Market Outlook

During the forecast period, APAC is anticipated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market. The regional trends and drivers that will shape the market over the course of the forecast have been thoroughly explained by Technavio's analysts. The rapid urbanization and rising use of internet services are the main drivers of the APAC market's anticipated high growth. The regional market is expanding due to the increasing use of different mobile payment methods like wallets and payment gateways.

Governments from a number of the region's nations have been promoting mobile payments. For instance, the Indian government has been implementing a number of initiatives to encourage and promote mobile payments there. The goal of the government's Digital India effort is to establish a digitally empowered economy.

View the sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share

Global Market Outlook

The market for specialized consumer services is at a crossroads, with favorable market effects coming from rising building activities worldwide, rising consumer disposable income, new marketing techniques employed by vendors, rising acceptance of internet channels for service subscription, and specialized consumer services' ease of comfort. On the other hand, issues like rising competition, a pricing war between vendors, a rise in the demand for DIY kits, and personnel attrition and training have a detrimental effect on growth. The combined effect of these variables will cause a modest increase in the global market for specialist consumer services.

The following segments make up the global market for specialized consumer services:

Residential services

Home security services

Legal services

Personal services

Renovation and interior design services

Consumer auction services

Latest Drivers and Challenges Impacting the Mobile payments market

Mobile payments Market Drivers

Rising number of online transactions: Because they are so much simpler, faster, and more practical to use than conventional methods, online transactions are becoming more and more popular among individual customers. Smartphones are also being used by customers to do online transactions at any time and from any location. In addition, thanks to attributes like simple registration and login, reliable merchant and consumer payment processing capabilities, and an intuitive dashboard, digital wallets are increasingly the preferred method of payment. Mobile payments have become more commonplace as a result of the growing use of wearable technology and mobile smartphones. Many retailers are implementing tools that support mobile payments, like NFC POS machines . NFC POS terminals also increase the quality and potency of a retailer's marketing initiatives. Retailers can increase income by optimizing their operations. Retailers all around the world are using NFC POS terminals into their procedures and operations to improve the overall relationship between their brands and customers.

Because they are so much simpler, faster, and more practical to use than conventional methods, online transactions are becoming more and more popular among individual customers. Smartphones are also being used by customers to do online transactions at any time and from any location. In addition, thanks to attributes like simple registration and login, reliable merchant and consumer payment processing capabilities, and an intuitive dashboard, digital wallets are increasingly the preferred method of payment. Mobile payments have become more commonplace as a result of the growing use of wearable technology and mobile smartphones. Many retailers are implementing tools that support mobile payments, like . NFC POS terminals also increase the quality and potency of a retailer's marketing initiatives. Retailers can increase income by optimizing their operations. Retailers all around the world are using NFC POS terminals into their procedures and operations to improve the overall relationship between their brands and customers. Rising deployment in emerging economies

Advantages of mobile payments

Mobile Payments Market Challenges

Privacy and security concerns : Payment service providers use web cookies to collect consumer information and personal data so they may tailor their advertising messages to specific target markets. Online stores typically gather a lot of data, including information like addresses, credit card numbers, passwords, and other login credentials. Numerous businesses also gather a lot of information about customers using cookies and other tools in order to identify their demographics and improve the advertising they target to them in the future. Because m-commerce involves real-time financial transactions, confidential information, such as that pertaining to customer addresses and credit card information, is at danger. Additionally, customers may suffer financial damages as a result of data theft.

: Payment service providers use web cookies to collect consumer information and personal data so they may tailor their advertising messages to specific target markets. Online stores typically gather a lot of data, including information like addresses, credit card numbers, passwords, and other login credentials. Numerous businesses also gather a lot of information about customers using cookies and other tools in order to identify their demographics and improve the advertising they target to them in the future. Because m-commerce involves real-time financial transactions, confidential information, such as that pertaining to customer addresses and credit card information, is at danger. Additionally, customers may suffer financial damages as a result of data theft. Lack of awareness

Absence of Global Standards for Cross-Border Payments

Explore the evolving Vendor Landscape

Some of the Mobile payments market vendors are:

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd . - The company operates in a number of markets, with a strong emphasis on the automotive sector.These markets include financial services and the automotive sector. The business operating in this segment sells construction tools, mobility solutions, autos, spare parts, and other items. One of the company's main services is mobile payments.

The report also includes detailed analyses of the competitive landscape of the market and information about 15 market vendors, including:

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

American Express Co.

Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd.

Apple Inc.

JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Mastercard Inc.

MoneyGram International Inc.

NASPERS Ltd.

One97 Communications Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Visa Inc.

Vodafone Group Plc

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Request a sample today to explore the offerings of vendors and discover how they can benefit your business. - View Sample Report in minutes

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the mobile payments market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the Mobile payments market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the mobile payments market growth scenario.

The report provides a detailed mobile payments market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

Real Time Payments Market - The Real Time Payments Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 55,539.13 million .

- The Real Time Payments Market Size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.35% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . Mobile Advertising Market - The mobile advertising market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.54% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 290.16 billion .

Mobile Payments Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 158 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.49% Market growth 2023-2027 US 75,412.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 19.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, India, South Korea, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Co., Ant Technology Group Co. Ltd., Apple Inc., JPMorgan Chase and Co., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mastercard Inc., MoneyGram International Inc., NASPERS Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Tencent Holdings Ltd., Visa Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Don't miss out on critical insights purchase our report now

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Location



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global mobile payments market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global mobile payments market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Location Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Location Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Location

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Location - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Location - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Location

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Location



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Location

6.3 Remote payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Remote payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Remote payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Remote payment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Remote payment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Proximity payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Proximity payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Proximity payment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Proximity payment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Proximity payment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Location

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Location ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Money transfers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Money transfers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Money transfers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Money transfers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Money transfers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Merchandise purchases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Merchandise purchases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Merchandise purchases - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Merchandise purchases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Merchandise purchases - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Bill payments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Bill payments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Bill payments - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Bill payments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Bill payments - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 69: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 109: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 110: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 111: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 112: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 113: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 114: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 115: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Exhibit 116: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 117: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 120: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 123: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 125: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 127: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 128: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 American Express Co.

Exhibit 130: American Express Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: American Express Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: American Express Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: American Express Co. - Segment focus

12.7 Apple Inc.

Exhibit 134: Apple Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Apple Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Apple Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 137: Apple Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 138: Apple Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Exhibit 139: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 140: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 141: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: JPMorgan Chase and Co. - Segment focus

12.9 Mastercard Inc.

Exhibit 143: Mastercard Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Mastercard Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Mastercard Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Mastercard Inc. - Key offerings

12.10 MoneyGram International Inc.

Exhibit 147: MoneyGram International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: MoneyGram International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 149: MoneyGram International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: MoneyGram International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 NASPERS Ltd.

Exhibit 151: NASPERS Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 152: NASPERS Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 153: NASPERS Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: NASPERS Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 One97 Communications Ltd.

Exhibit 155: One97 Communications Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: One97 Communications Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: One97 Communications Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 PayPal Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 158: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: PayPal Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 161: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 162: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 164: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Holdings Ltd. Exhibit 166: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Holdings Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 167: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Holdings Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 168: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Holdings Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 169: Tencent Holdings Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Visa Inc.

Exhibit 170: Visa Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Visa Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Visa Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Vodafone Group Plc

Exhibit 173: Vodafone Group Plc - Overview



Exhibit 174: Vodafone Group Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 175: Vodafone Group Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Vodafone Group Plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 177: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 178: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 179: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 180: Research methodology



Exhibit 181: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 182: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 183: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio