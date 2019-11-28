Mobile Phone Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2019) Compared by Retail Egg

BOSTON, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Find an updated list of Black Friday & Cyber Monday cell phone deals, featuring savings on line plans and unlocked Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel 4, Apple iPhone 11 and more Android smartphones . Links to deals are listed below and provided by the Black Friday & Cyber Monday team at Retail Egg.

Best cell phone deals:

● Save up to 75% on a wide range of Apple iPhones at AT&T - check the latest deals on the iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max, iPhone XS, XR & 8

● Get $600 off a wide range of flagship Android smartphones at Verizon - when you switch with Unlimited

● Save up to 56% on a wide range of Samsung Galaxy smartphones - featuring discounts on the latest Galaxy S10, Note10 & S10+ smartphones with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB & 1TB storage

● Get iPhone 11 for $0/mo when you trade in your iPhone 6s or newer in ANY condition - at Sprint.com (offer ends 12/5)

● Save over 60% off select phones at the Boost Mobile Black Friday sale - online only

● Save up to $700 on Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max & iPhone 11 - at AT&T

● Save up to 70% on a wide range of Straight Talk no contract cell phones and line plans at the Straight Talk online store - save on a wide range of new and reconditioned iPhones, LG, Samsung Galaxy smartphones & more

Black Friday & Cyber Monday sales run for a limited time. For the full range of live deals check out Amazon's Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals page and Walmart's Black Friday & Cyber Monday home page . Retail Egg earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

Nearly all cell phone models on the market allow users to connect to the internet easily. The way people access information and even do business has changed due to the smartphone. With a simple tap on a mobile screen, one can be updated on the latest news or shop the newest unlocked phone model.

How long do Amazon and Walmart's Black Friday events last? This year Black Friday occurs on the 29th of November, while Cyber Monday is on the 2nd of December.

Black Friday on Amazon lasts longer than just the four-day weekend that starts on Thanksgiving Day. To start, Amazon builds up shopper interest with their 'Countdown to Black Friday' promotion, which provides shoppers a taste of the deals to come during Black Friday Deals Week itself. Amazon's deals are typically available until Cyber Monday in early December. Walmart also kicks off the holiday shopping season very early this year, as its Early Deals Drop begins on October 25 at midnight. Online shoppers can visit Walmart.com to find discounts on selected items across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, toys and more. Black Friday deals are usually available in Walmart stores starting on Thanksgiving Day (November 28). Online shoppers can get a headstart, with deals typically appearing on Walmart.com the previous day.

The majority of Black Friday's special discounts usually apply until Cyber Monday only. Amazon usually stretches that period with its Cyber Monday Deals Week extending holiday savings until the next weekend.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

SOURCE Retail Egg